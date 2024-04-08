Nicole Richie Bonds With Teenage Daughter Harlow Over 'Drama With Her Friends': 'It's Wild'

"I just so clearly remember being 16 that it’s actually surprising how quickly I can go back there," Richie, who also shares 14-year-old son Sparrow Madden with husband Joel Madden, explained.

"When my daughter’s telling me drama with her friends, I go, ‘I remember. Laila Heckmath did that to me.’ I remember first and last names, so it’s fun. It’s wild. And just the best," the proud mom noted.