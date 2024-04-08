Nicole Richie Bonds With Teenage Daughter Harlow Over 'Drama With Her Friends': 'It's Wild'
Nicole Richie is a cool mom!
On the Monday, April 8, episode of Today, the Candidly Nicole alum, 42, opened up to Hoda Kotb about how she's bonded with her 16-year-old daughter, Harlow Madden, over the issues every teenage girl goes through.
"I just so clearly remember being 16 that it’s actually surprising how quickly I can go back there," Richie, who also shares 14-year-old son Sparrow Madden with husband Joel Madden, explained.
"When my daughter’s telling me drama with her friends, I go, ‘I remember. Laila Heckmath did that to me.’ I remember first and last names, so it’s fun. It’s wild. And just the best," the proud mom noted.
The blonde babe’s children and the Good Charlotte rocker, 45, supported her at the premiere of her new movie Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead. "Everyone came, the whole fam came. It was very sweet," she gushed.
"They are teens, so they’re pretty chill about it, but they were happy to be there, and they did tell me I did a good job [in the movie]. So I was like, ‘I will take that. Thank you very much,'" The Simple Life star said.
As the star’s dynamic with her kids continues to thrive, so has her marriage to the musician, whom she wed in 2010. According to insiders, the couple has been putting the work into their relationship.
“They communicate well and have been proactive about keeping their marriage healthy,” a source spilled of the pair. "They have check-ins where they both bring up their grievances, no matter how small, so they can face them head-on.”
"The Anthem" singer raved over his wife during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show. "She's beautiful. That's my queen," he noted of Richie.
"I try to tell my kids to be yourself and to love yourself, 'cause it took me a long time to learn that," he added. "And Nicole was a big part of that, you know, 17 years is probably… The only thing I've done longer than 17 years is [Good Charlotte]. She's been the greatest partner. I feel lucky."
"You can put yourself out there in the wrong way too, so you have to love yourself first, and I think you have to put yourself out there in the right way," the father-of-two added.
The power couple began dating in 2006, and only two years later, they welcomed their first child together.