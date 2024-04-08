OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Nicole Richie
OK LogoNEWS

Nicole Richie Bonds With Teenage Daughter Harlow Over 'Drama With Her Friends': 'It's Wild'

nicole richie bonds teenage daughter harlow over drama friends
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 8 2024, Published 4:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Nicole Richie is a cool mom!

On the Monday, April 8, episode of Today, the Candidly Nicole alum, 42, opened up to Hoda Kotb about how she's bonded with her 16-year-old daughter, Harlow Madden, over the issues every teenage girl goes through.

Article continues below advertisement
nicole richie look alike daughter harlow ig
Source: @nicolerichie/instagram

Nicole Richie bonded with daughter Harlow Madden over teenage drama.

"I just so clearly remember being 16 that it’s actually surprising how quickly I can go back there," Richie, who also shares 14-year-old son Sparrow Madden with husband Joel Madden, explained.

"When my daughter’s telling me drama with her friends, I go, ‘I remember. Laila Heckmath did that to me.’ I remember first and last names, so it’s fun. It’s wild. And just the best," the proud mom noted.

Article continues below advertisement
nicole richie bonds teenage daughter harlow over drama friends
Source: mega

Nicole Richie shares kids Harlow Madden and Sparrow Maden with her husband, Joel Madden.

Article continues below advertisement

The blonde babe’s children and the Good Charlotte rocker, 45, supported her at the premiere of her new movie Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead. "Everyone came, the whole fam came. It was very sweet," she gushed.

"They are teens, so they’re pretty chill about it, but they were happy to be there, and they did tell me I did a good job [in the movie]. So I was like, ‘I will take that. Thank you very much,'" The Simple Life star said.

Article continues below advertisement
nicole richie bonds teenage daughter harlow over drama friends
Source: mega

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden married in 2010.

MORE ON:
Nicole Richie
Article continues below advertisement

As the star’s dynamic with her kids continues to thrive, so has her marriage to the musician, whom she wed in 2010. According to insiders, the couple has been putting the work into their relationship.

“They communicate well and have been proactive about keeping their marriage healthy,” a source spilled of the pair. "They have check-ins where they both bring up their grievances, no matter how small, so they can face them head-on.”

Article continues below advertisement
nicole richie bonds teenage daughter harlow over drama friends
Source: mega

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden started dating in 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

"The Anthem" singer raved over his wife during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show. "She's beautiful. That's my queen," he noted of Richie.

"I try to tell my kids to be yourself and to love yourself, 'cause it took me a long time to learn that," he added. "And Nicole was a big part of that, you know, 17 years is probably… The only thing I've done longer than 17 years is [Good Charlotte]. She's been the greatest partner. I feel lucky."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"You can put yourself out there in the wrong way too, so you have to love yourself first, and I think you have to put yourself out there in the right way," the father-of-two added.

The power couple began dating in 2006, and only two years later, they welcomed their first child together.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.