or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nicole Scherzinger
OK LogoNEWS

Nicole Scherzinger Reveals Heartfelt Last Messages to Liam Payne Before His Untimely Death: 'Such a Good Heart'

photo of Liam Payne, Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger.
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger detailed her last messages to Liam Payne before his death.

Profile Image

Oct. 5 2025, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Scherzinger opened up about her final interactions with the late Liam Payne, a significant figure in her life, particularly in the wake of his tragic passing at the age of 31.

While chatting with The Times of London, just days before the anniversary of Payne’s death, the singer recounted one of their last conversations.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The singer said Liam Payne had 'such a good heart.'
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

The singer said Liam Payne had 'such a good heart.'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“I’d known he was in Argentina. It was just chit-chat and pretty light," she said.

“I just adored Liam. He had such a good heart," she added.

Their relationship had evolved over the years, particularly while they served as mentors on the Netflix competition series, Building the Band, which aired earlier this year. It was during this time that their camaraderie strengthened, and both artists nurtured a deep mutual respect rooted in their shared experiences in the entertainment industry.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The Broadway star worked with Liam Payne on 'Building the Band.'
Source: MEGA

The Broadway star worked with Liam Payne on 'Building the Band.'

Article continues below advertisement

Tragedy struck when Scherzinger learned of Payne’s death shortly before one of her performances in the Broadway production Sunset Blvd.

“The show must go on,” she stated, expressing her determination to honor her friend. “From then on, I dedicated a little part of the show to Liam every night. Just a little moment that always made me think of him.”

Article continues below advertisement

Scherzinger has since undergone personal reflection spurred by this loss. “We need more compassion in the world,” she emphasized, urging a shift toward empathy in society. “Our phones are our enemies as much as they help us. I wish we’d cancel ‘cancel culture.’” T

MORE ON:
Nicole Scherzinger

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The One Direction star died in October 2024.
Source: MEGA

The One Direction star died in October 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the shocking news of his death, Scherzinger took to Instagram to pay tribute to Payne, stating, “Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from 15 years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago.”

Article continues below advertisement

In an emotional segment on Late Night With Seth Meyers in July, Scherzinger revealed her struggles to revisit Building the Band, which had a dedication to Payne. “We’re so proud of him. He had such an amazing time. We had so much fun doing the show together, and he’s such a beautiful, kind soul and heart,” she remarked.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The star fell off a balcony in Argentina.
Source: MEGA

The star fell off a balcony in Argentina.

The heartfelt sentiments surrounding Payne’s death have resonated with his family and fans alike. His sister, Nicola, recently commemorated what would have been his 32nd birthday by reflecting on their final moments together, sharing pictures that remind cherished memories that live on.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.