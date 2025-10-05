Nicole Scherzinger Reveals Heartfelt Last Messages to Liam Payne Before His Untimely Death: 'Such a Good Heart'

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Scherzinger opened up about her final interactions with the late Liam Payne, a significant figure in her life, particularly in the wake of his tragic passing at the age of 31. While chatting with The Times of London, just days before the anniversary of Payne’s death, the singer recounted one of their last conversations.

Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram The singer said Liam Payne had 'such a good heart.'

“I’d known he was in Argentina. It was just chit-chat and pretty light," she said. “I just adored Liam. He had such a good heart," she added. Their relationship had evolved over the years, particularly while they served as mentors on the Netflix competition series, Building the Band, which aired earlier this year. It was during this time that their camaraderie strengthened, and both artists nurtured a deep mutual respect rooted in their shared experiences in the entertainment industry.

Source: MEGA The Broadway star worked with Liam Payne on 'Building the Band.'

Tragedy struck when Scherzinger learned of Payne’s death shortly before one of her performances in the Broadway production Sunset Blvd. “The show must go on,” she stated, expressing her determination to honor her friend. “From then on, I dedicated a little part of the show to Liam every night. Just a little moment that always made me think of him.”

Scherzinger has since undergone personal reflection spurred by this loss. “We need more compassion in the world,” she emphasized, urging a shift toward empathy in society. “Our phones are our enemies as much as they help us. I wish we’d cancel ‘cancel culture.’” T

Source: MEGA The One Direction star died in October 2024.

Following the shocking news of his death, Scherzinger took to Instagram to pay tribute to Payne, stating, “Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from 15 years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago.”

In an emotional segment on Late Night With Seth Meyers in July, Scherzinger revealed her struggles to revisit Building the Band, which had a dedication to Payne. “We’re so proud of him. He had such an amazing time. We had so much fun doing the show together, and he’s such a beautiful, kind soul and heart,” she remarked.

Source: MEGA The star fell off a balcony in Argentina.