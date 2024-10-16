One Direction Singer Liam Payne Dead at 31: Report
One Direction bandmember Liam Payne has died at 31 years old.
The singer was reportedly found dead after a fall from the third floor of a hotel balcony while he was vacationing in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Although very few details are known about the circumstances behind the singer's death, it's been reported he'd been seen "acting erratic" in the hotel lobby prior to the incident.
La Nacion also confirmed local police were called to the hotel — which is located on Costa Rica Street in the Palermo neighborhood — prior to the fall, following reports of "an aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol."
It is currently unclear if the man involved was Payne.
This comes after Payne's ex Maya Henry "issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne" and "retained attorneys Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna to represent her," per Daily Mail, after accusing him of repeatedly attempting to contact her from multiple phone numbers.
"Ever since we broke up he messages me, will blow up my phone, not only from his phone, it's always from different phone numbers too, so I never know where it's gonna come from," she said on a TikTok shared earlier this month.
"He'll create new iCloud accounts to message me — it's always a new d--- iCloud account. Every time I see one pop up on my phone I'm like, 'Here we f------ go again,'" she continued. "Also, he will email me... not only me, but he'll blow up my mom's phone. Is this normal behavior to you? ... He's the one that is constantly doing weird s---."
Henry further accused him of "weaponizing" and "preying" on One Direction fans who are "loyal to him."
"Everything gets swept under the rug, everything gets hidden for him. I don't know who the h---'s behind all of this but nothing ever comes out about him," she added. "It's hard when you have these people jumping down your throat for speaking the truth on things that have happened."
The couple was first linked in 2018, but split in June 2021. Three months later, Payne and Henry sparked rumors they were rekindling their romance, but in May 2022, it was confirmed they'd broken up for good earlier that year.
CNN confirmed reports of Payne's death.