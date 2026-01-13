or
Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Bikini Bod in the Maldives After Sharing Wedding Update: Photos

Source: MEGA; @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Looking good, Nicole!

Jan. 13 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Nicole Scherzinger looked effortlessly sun-kissed as she continued her Maldives getaway.

In a new post, the singer, 47, stood in knee-deep, crystal-blue waters, soaking in the tropical scenery.

Nicole Scherzinger soaked up the sun in a colorful bikini during her Maldives getaway.
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger soaked up the sun in a colorful bikini during her Maldives getaway.

At one point, she playfully pushed the camera away as the person filming — likely her beau Thom Evans — stepped back to reveal a wider view of the picturesque beach.

Overlay text on the video read, "Sometimes vertical just doesn’t do it justice."

The model stood in the water with her arms outstretched before splashing her way to shore.

She wore a vibrant, multi-colored bikini that highlighted her sleek figure and completed the look with oversized sunglasses.

Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

The singer stood in crystal-blue waters, arms outstretched, enjoying the tropical scenery.

Wedding Update

Overlay text on her video reads: 'Sometimes vertical just doesn't do it justice.'
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Overlay text on her video reads: 'Sometimes vertical just doesn’t do it justice.'

This comes after Scherzinger shared an update about her wedding plans with Evans, addressing fans' burning questions about when the couple will finally tie the knot.

In a playful Instagram video, Scherzinger danced in the bright blue sea and golden sand, seemingly cheekily acknowledging the constant wedding questions

Text over the clip read, "POV: everyone keeps asking 'So, when’s the wedding?'"

The couple's fun beach moment — set to a remix of Raye's "Where Is My Husband?" — ended with Evans spinning Scherzinger around as she held her arms out. She captioned the post, "Asking the universe for patience... and sunscreen."

Nicole Scherzinger

Thom Evans filmed his lady as she playfully pushed the camera away to show the beach view.
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Thom Evans filmed his lady as she playfully pushed the camera away to show the beach view.

While fans are eager for details on their nuptials, Scherzinger already confirmed that she and Evans plan to marry in the near future.

"Yes, we will get married. We're engaged to be married when I’m not working. Thank God he is so patient," she revealed, per Daily Mail. "I've had to be disciplined to make sure I get six to eight hours [sleep] because my voice is my everything, so I kind of live like a hermit. I don't do much, I just drink a lot of water."

Dating History

This comes after the singer teased fans about her wedding plans with fiancé Thom Evans.
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

This comes after the singer teased fans about her wedding plans with fiancé Thom Evans.

The couple has been together since 2019, after meeting when Scherzinger was a judge on The X Factor: Celebrity and Evans appeared as a contestant in the boy band Try Star.

They keep much of their romance relatively private while occasionally sharing glimpses on social media.

Evans, a former professional rugby player, and Scherzinger, the Pussycat Dolls singer and TV personality, quickly became a favorite couple in the public eye thanks to their playful chemistry.

The couple got engaged in 2023, with Scherzinger confirming the news on Instagram, delighting fans who had been speculating about their future together.

