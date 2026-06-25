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Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Jokes She's 'Mad' She Didn't Know About Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Surprise Wedding

Split Image of Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and Jenni 'JWoww' Farley.
Source: MEGA

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi said she was mad about Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's surprise wedding.

June 25 2026, Published 3:57 a.m. ET

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Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is upset at Jersey Shore bestie Jenni "JWoww" Farley for not telling her beforehand about the wedding. Polizzi posted on Instagram, writing that she was "crying" and "mad" at her best friend for keeping her nuptials a secret.

Farley married pro wrestler Zack Carpinello in a surprise wedding ceremony surrounded by friends and family on June 24.

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Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Was Mad But Happy for Her Best Friend Jenni 'JWoww' Farley

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Image of Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi shared two unseen photos from Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's wedding.
Source: @snooki/Instagram

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi shared two unseen photos from Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's wedding.

Polizzi posted two photos from the wedding — one hugging the happy bride as she wrote, "I love a good surprise and I love her," before she joked, "but I'm so mad I didn't know."

The TV personality shared her excitement despite not knowing about it, "My beautiful queen, I am so happy for you that you found the best love."

She posted another story of a group photo, which saw the blushing bride smiling widely.

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Zack Carpinello and Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Threw Surprise Wedding Ceremony

Image of Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Zack Carpinello shocked friends and family with surprise wedding.
Source: @snooki/Instagram

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Zack Carpinello shocked friends and family with surprise wedding.

The couple's surprise wedding was initially presented to guests as an invitation to a special screening of Farley's upcoming movie, Nanny Cam. However, the couple surprised their friends and family by announcing their actual wedding.

The Jersey Shore star told People, "We envisioned a small, meaningful celebration focused on the people who matter most to us. We weren’t interested in throwing the biggest wedding possible. We wanted an unforgettable moment shared with our closest family and friends. The goal was creating memories, not creating a production."

"More than anything, we wanted the day to feel authentic to us. The surprise element, the family focus, and the intimate guest list all allowed us to create something personal and meaningful," she continued.

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Zack Carpinello and Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Wedding Had Unconventional Elements

Image of Zack Carpinello and Jenni 'JWoww' Farley entered to a 'James Bond' song.
Source: MEGA

Zack Carpinello and Jenni 'JWoww' Farley entered to a 'James Bond' song.

In addition to the surprise wedding announcement, there were more unconventional elements on their big day.

For instance, the bride and groom did not make their grand entrance to a slow romantic tune. Instead, they made an entry with a James Bond song, The Name's Bond...James Bond, as Carpinello, was a Bond fan.

Their wedding decor was inspired by the theme of Beauty and the Beast, featuring ruby red tones, florals, rose-gold accents, and candlelight to achieve the theme.

Image of Zack Carpinello and Jenni 'JWoww' Farley got engaged in 2021.
Source: MEGA

Zack Carpinello and Jenni 'JWoww' Farley got engaged in 2021.

Carpinello and Farley lived closer to each other, but they only started dating years later.

They made their debut as a couple in 2019 before getting engaged in 2021 at the Empire State Building.

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