Niecy Nash Was Saved by 'Swingers' After Being Stranded on Birthday Trip in Mexico During Cartel Violence

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Actress Niecy Nash recalled being trapped in Mexico amid cartel violence and how a pair of "swingers" saved the day. The Origin actress, 56, opened up about how running low on food led them to meeting a couple who wanted to swing during an appearance on the "Baby, This Keke Palmer" podcast on Tuesday, March 17.

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Niecy Nash Recalled Being Trapped in Mexico Amid Cartel Violence

Source: Baby, This is Keke Palmer/YouTube Niecy Nash revealed that she was on a birthday in trip in Mexico when cartel violence erupted.

"What made me nervous was that I was there with my family, all my children, my mom was there," Nash said of the international trip she planned with her close ones to celebrate her birthday. "We were getting low on food where we stayed ... There's a W [Hotel] that we could get to in the golf cart. Let's go over to his hotel and try to get some rations and bring them back to our spot," she explained. "And the W [Hotel] was so mean to us and didn't want to let us get anything."

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Niecy Nash Was Saved by 'Swingers'

Source: Baby, This is Keke Palmer/YouTube Niecy Nash recalled meeting swingers at the hotel nearby.

Nash conducted an alternate plan, taking matters into her own hands and sneaking onto the property. "We found a couple at the bar who wanted to swing," the actress continued, recounting how she asked the pair what room they were in to continue the "party."

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Niecy Nash Said Swingers Were to 'Drunk' to Notice Food Orders

Source: MEGA Niecy Nash looked back at the experience fondly, thankful they were able to get food for their family members.

"We get the room number. We order everything that we need to take back to the house, to their room, because we're not guests," she detailed. "Then we say, 'No, we want to pay for it in cash.' So it wouldn't be on their bill when they checked out." The Malibu's Most Wanted star pointed out that the couple was too "drunk" to notice the large food order, and they were able to successfully bring the rations back to their family.

Niecy Nash Made it to the States Days After Violence Ignited

Source: MEGA Niecy Nash returned to the states nearly three days after violence ignited in Mexico.