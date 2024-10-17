Hollywood's Risqué Side: 15 Celebrities Accused of Swinging — And a Few Who Admitted It

Due to their "open marriage" setup, Mo'Nique and Sidney Hicks sparked several rumors, including marital issues and claims they were swingers.

On their podcast, "Open Relationship," the couple — who tied the knot in 2006 — set the record straight about their status.

Mo'Nique admitted that having an open marriage was her idea, explaining, "Initially, when I asked for it, it was because I wanted to continue to see the gentlemen that I was seeing, and I felt comfortable telling my best friend… so when I sat down and said this is what I want initially it was because I wanted to still have s-- with who I was seeing and I didn't want it to be where I was keeping anything from my best friend."

The Almost Christmas star added, "That's how it initially started, and when I tell you the conversations that we've had, it has taken me to a different place where I'm not even thinking of another man sexually, but still open to it."