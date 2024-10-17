Hollywood's Risqué Side: 15 Celebrities Accused of Swinging — And a Few Who Admitted It
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt enjoyed a non-traditional romance before the Eternals actress filed for divorce in September 2016 following a decade of being together and two years of marriage.
Prior to the split, Jolie revealed to German magazine Das Neue Blatt what she and Pitt thought about a monogamous union.
"I doubt that fidelity is absolutely essential for a relationship. It's worse to leave your partner and talk badly about him afterwards. Neither Brad nor I have ever claimed that living together means to be chained together. We make sure that we never restrict each other," said Jolie.
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
Appearing on the September 9 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Dax Shepard squashed rumors he and his wife, Kristen Bell, are swingers.
The 49-year-old funnyman, who has been married to the Veronica Mars alum since 2013, shared how people close to them reacted to the "most exciting tabloid story" that made the rounds.
"My favorite part of that happening was we got a lot of texts from other friends of ours saying, ‘How could you not have invited me to the swinger party?'" Shepard continued. "And they were joking, of course, because they know us, and they know we're not hosting swinger parties. It was great to receive a text from [Jimmy] Kimmel saying, ‘My feelings are quite hurt that Molly and I weren't invited to this swingers party.'"
Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher
Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher ended their six-year marriage in 2011, and the General Hospital star said threesomes somewhat caused their fallout.
"I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be," she wrote about Kutcher's request to have a threesome with her.
Unfortunately, two of those sexual encounters with other people reportedly played a role in Kutcher's infidelity.
The Ghost star continued in her memoir: "Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he'd done."
Mo'Nique and Sidney Hicks
Due to their "open marriage" setup, Mo'Nique and Sidney Hicks sparked several rumors, including marital issues and claims they were swingers.
On their podcast, "Open Relationship," the couple — who tied the knot in 2006 — set the record straight about their status.
Mo'Nique admitted that having an open marriage was her idea, explaining, "Initially, when I asked for it, it was because I wanted to continue to see the gentlemen that I was seeing, and I felt comfortable telling my best friend… so when I sat down and said this is what I want initially it was because I wanted to still have s-- with who I was seeing and I didn't want it to be where I was keeping anything from my best friend."
The Almost Christmas star added, "That's how it initially started, and when I tell you the conversations that we've had, it has taken me to a different place where I'm not even thinking of another man sexually, but still open to it."
Thomas Middleditch and Mollie Gates
Speaking with Playboy in 2019, Thomas Middleditch shared how his swinger lifestyle with his then-wife, Mollie Gates, saved their marriage.
"Only after I got married was I like, ‘Mollie, I'm sorry, but we have to get nontraditional here,'" he said. "To her credit, instead of saying ‘F--- you, I'm out,' she was like, ‘Let's figure this out.'"
As for how swinging maintained their union, the Silicon Valley actor explained, "We have different speeds, and we argue over it constantly, but it's better than feeling unheard and alone and that you have to scurry in the shadows."
Tilda Swinton
Tabloids have long painted Tilda Swinton a swinger since she and John Byrne had an open relationship for a decade before they split in 2005.
Prior to their breakup, the Asteroid City actress said, "We are all a family. What you must also know is that we are all very happy."
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
"Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so. This does NOT mean we have an open relationship…this means we have a GROWN one," Jada Pinkett Smith said of her and Will Smith's marriage, clarifying the comments she made in a 2013 interview with The Huffington Post.
Zac and Jen Affleck
Ben Affleck's cousin once removed Zac Affleck and his wife, Jen, star in the reality TV series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which features a group of Mormon mom influencers who went viral due to their shocking lifestyle.
"The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging s-- scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line," the show's synopsis read. "Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?"