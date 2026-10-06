or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nikki Bella
OK LogoNEWS

Nikki Bella Goes Braless in Hot Photo From Philadelphia Eagles Game: Photo

Split of Nikki Bella.
Source: @NIKKIBELLA/INSTAGRAM; JEFFREY MAYER/JTMPHOTOS, INT'L. / MEGA

Nikki Bella went braless at the Eagles game.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 6 2026, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nikki Bella had all eyes on her.

The pro wrestler shared a series of photos from the Philadelphia Eagles game over the weekend, where she was joined by her sister, Brie Bella. She showed off her game-day style in a green Eagles-inspired outfit.

Article continues below advertisement

Nikki Bella Had the Time of Her Life at the Eagles Game

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nikki and Brie posed at the game.
Source: @NIKKIBELLA/INSTAGRAM

Nikki and Brie posed at the game.

Although the Eagles eventually lost 20-24 to the Los Angeles Rams, Nikki had a wonderful time with fellow wrestler Brie.

The athlete shared an Instagram photo dump from the outing, including shots of herself posing in front of Eagles-branded doors and selfies with Brie, NFL alum Brian Westbrook, Erin Andrews, Eagles WAG Julie Ertz, members of the cheer team and several other familiar faces.

The two women were also treated to some branded goodie bags for the ultimate VIP experience.

Nikki captioned the post, "A Sunday Kind of Love 💚🦅."

Article continues below advertisement

Nikki Bella Nailed It With Her Outfit

Photo of Nikki Bella stunned at the game.
Source: @NIKKIBELLA/INSTAGRAM

Nikki Bella stunned at the game.

Nikki stunned while taking in the football game, going braless in a structured Eagles green crop top, with an Eagles jacket, green and white striped pants and green sunglasses.

She wore her long brunette hair down and wavy.

Meanwhile, Brie opted for a more understated look in a black crop top, gray cropped pants, sneakers and an Eagles padded vest.

MORE ON:
Nikki Bella

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Lost Their Minds Over Nikki Bella's Outfit

Photo of Fans loved Nikki's outfit.
Source: @NIKKIBELLA/INSTAGRAM

Fans loved Nikki's outfit.

It was clear from Nikki's comments section that fans approved of her outfit choice.

"i love youuuu pretty! 🫶," one person wrote.

"You guys are the cutest!" said fellow Eagles WAG Brooke Dickerson.

"Green is your color😍," added someone else.

"You look fantastic as always 😍," said another fan.

Meanwhile, pal Chrishell Stause wrote, "💚💚💚."

And Brie said, "Hard loss but a great day."

Nikki Bella's Eagles Connection

Photo of Nikki Bella shares one child with her ex.
Source: @NIKKIBELLA/INSTAGRAM

Nikki Bella shares one child with her ex.

In recent months, there were rumors that Nikki was dating Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean.

However, the wrestler shut down the hearsay back in April, saying, "I’m single."

She added, "I love being single. I love my space. I love how I do my routines. I love my aesthetic of my home now of just like it’s me and my son."

The star was previously married to Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev between 2022 and 2024. The two share son Matteo, 6.

"It’s something I’ve dreamed of my whole life," Nikki said of motherhood back in 2020. "I can’t imagine life without being a mom and experiencing the miracle of life and raising a child."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.