Nikki Bella Goes Braless in Hot Photo From Philadelphia Eagles Game: Photo

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Nikki Bella had all eyes on her. The pro wrestler shared a series of photos from the Philadelphia Eagles game over the weekend, where she was joined by her sister, Brie Bella. She showed off her game-day style in a green Eagles-inspired outfit.

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Nikki Bella Had the Time of Her Life at the Eagles Game

Source: @NIKKIBELLA/INSTAGRAM Nikki and Brie posed at the game.

Although the Eagles eventually lost 20-24 to the Los Angeles Rams, Nikki had a wonderful time with fellow wrestler Brie. The athlete shared an Instagram photo dump from the outing, including shots of herself posing in front of Eagles-branded doors and selfies with Brie, NFL alum Brian Westbrook, Erin Andrews, Eagles WAG Julie Ertz, members of the cheer team and several other familiar faces. The two women were also treated to some branded goodie bags for the ultimate VIP experience. Nikki captioned the post, "A Sunday Kind of Love 💚🦅."

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Nikki Bella Nailed It With Her Outfit

Source: @NIKKIBELLA/INSTAGRAM Nikki Bella stunned at the game.

Nikki stunned while taking in the football game, going braless in a structured Eagles green crop top, with an Eagles jacket, green and white striped pants and green sunglasses. She wore her long brunette hair down and wavy. Meanwhile, Brie opted for a more understated look in a black crop top, gray cropped pants, sneakers and an Eagles padded vest.

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Fans Lost Their Minds Over Nikki Bella's Outfit

Source: @NIKKIBELLA/INSTAGRAM Fans loved Nikki's outfit.

It was clear from Nikki's comments section that fans approved of her outfit choice. "i love youuuu pretty! 🫶," one person wrote. "You guys are the cutest!" said fellow Eagles WAG Brooke Dickerson. "Green is your color😍," added someone else. "You look fantastic as always 😍," said another fan. Meanwhile, pal Chrishell Stause wrote, "💚💚💚." And Brie said, "Hard loss but a great day."

Nikki Bella's Eagles Connection

Source: @NIKKIBELLA/INSTAGRAM Nikki Bella shares one child with her ex.