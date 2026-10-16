Nikki Garcia Says Her Son Matteo 'Doesn't Like' Seeing Her Get 'Hurt' in the Wrestling Ring: 'He Cried Really Hard'

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Many people are thrilled that Nikki Garcia, a.k.a. Nikki Bella, is back in the ring — except one person: her son, Matteo!

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"My body was also like, 'Absolutely not!' And here I go and tear and sprain my ankle. But I think when you become a mom, the dreams you had before your son or your child came into your life become moments you want to share with them. That was my biggest drive for coming back. I really wanted my son to see what Mommy did for the majority of her life," the reality star, 42, exclusively told OK! at A Night with Madam Paleta, Nikki Bella and Rosa Mexicano at the Lincoln Center in New York City on Tuesday, October 6, "Even though he doesn't like it now, I'm very happy that I'm back."

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Source: @NIKKIBELLA/INSTAGRAM Nikki Garcia said her son found out about her wrestling career at school.

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The athlete recalled that kids brought up his famous mom while at preschool, leading him to ask her, "Are you Nikki Bella?" I was like, 'Who told you?' He said, 'The kids in class said that you're Nikki Bella and you wrestle.' I was like, 'Well, I do, but I didn't want to tell you yet.' Then I took him to a show, and he cried really hard. He was like, 'Yeah, I don't like that. I don't like seeing you get hurt, Mommy.' But he has given me this fire," she shared. She added, "I was also in a place where I really needed my confidence back. I know my fellow female wrestlers will understand this, but as a woman, to be in that ring, there's nothing more empowering. To be in my 40s and say, 'Hey, I can still do this, and with 20-year-olds,' it's pretty bada--."

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Source: @NIKKIBELLA/INSTAGRAM Nikki Garcia has a podcast with her twin sister, Brie.

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Garcia, who is now single following her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev, said she's loving this time in her life. "It's actually crazy, and I don't know if it's being in my 40s, but I finally feel like I'm at a place where I'm so content. I'm in a partnership that I absolutely love. Being a winemaker, I absolutely love it. Having a podcast with Nikki and Brie [Garcia], I'm so grateful, and I love it. Who thought I'd be wrestling at almost 43 years old, again going for a world title?" she said. "I feel very grateful in my life, and I'm very content. I don't think there's anything at this point I would do because I am a rock-star mom, and I think my plate is pretty full. But I'm always in that space of never knowing what could come into your path that you can conquer," she added.

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In the meantime, the wrestler does have her hands quite full, including her partnership with Madam Paleta Tequila as the brand’s Chief Margarita Officer. She recently debuted the Rosa Tamarita, inspired by the star's favorite drink, at participating Rosa Mexicano locations beginning in November.

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"I am super excited to be here in New York City at the iconic Rosa Mexicano, but also to launch this incredible partnership with Madam Paleta. As you all know, and if you don't, you're going to know now, I am the Chief Margarita Officer. I also have equity in the company. Everyone knows, whether it's from my reality shows or social media, I love margaritas. I especially love a good spicy skinny margarita," she shared. "I've had a lot of opportunities to work with incredible brands, and when Madam Paleta came along, I knew this was the exact tequila that I wanted to put my name behind. When Rosa Mexicano came along, I knew this was going to be the greatest partnership ever. It's very iconic to be here and see it come to life. Look at the people, the backdrops, the food and the drinks. It's one of those pinch-me moments. These are things you dream about, and then you come here and not only is it incredible, but you can tell people truly enjoy it."

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Source: @NIKKIBELLA/INSTAGRAM Nikki Garcia is back in the ring.

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Nikki praised the Madam Paleta team for making her "dreams and goals" come true. "What's really incredible about it is that they honor my Mexican roots. To have a partnership like this, they've pushed really hard and made something like this work. I think the things that do the best are when they're authentic to you. I know that when they closed this deal, they couldn't wait to tell me. For someone like me, who grew up with incredible Mexican food and Mexican restaurants, to have this incredible tequila and this partnership was just like, wow. I have to give all the credit to them, and I know I'm going to work really hard to make this something really big."

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Source: SUPPLIED Nikki Garcia loves a margarita!