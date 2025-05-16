Nikki Garcia Ordered to Pay Artem Chigvintsev Monthly Child Support, Divorce Settlement Reveals
Nikki Garcia will be paying ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev monthly child support and more.
Though the exes finalized their divorce settlement last year, the details are just now coming to light since a judge finally signed off on the paperwork.
Nikki Garcia Will Pay Artem Chigvintsev Child Support
Since the WWE alum, 41, is the breadwinner, she was ordered to pay her former husband, 42, $3,500 in monthly child support, as they're sharing custody of their son, Matteo, 4.
According to a news outlet, the brunette beauty will also have to pay him two lump sums of $100,000 each.
While Garcia will fork the bill for Matteo's speech therapy, the co-parents are splitting the cost of the tot's extracurricular activities.
Artem Chigvintsev's Domestic Battery Charges Were Dropped
As OK! reported, the Dancing With the Stars alum was arrested for domestic battery in August 2024 — though he claimed he was the victim in the situation.
The Total Bellas star filed for divorce two weeks later.
In the end, the charges were dropped.
"I am thankful that the truth has prevailed," the dancer said in a public statement, noting his focus is on their son.
"He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life," he expressed. "All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on."
Inside Their Relationship
- 'Daddy Hurt My Hand': Nikki Garcia Claims Her and Artem Chigvintsev's Son Matteo, 4, Told Police He Was Injured During Domestic Violence Dispute
- Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev 'Butted Heads Often' Before Explosive Fight, Source Claims: 'They Were Verbally Abusive Toward Each Other'
- Nikki Garcia Reveals Twin Brie Said Her Relationship With Artem Chigvintsev Should Have Ended 'Long Before It Did': 'She Always Felt We Were 2 Different People'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The pair's romance was rockier than it seemed, according to a source.
"Friends are starting to talk. Most say it was no secret that Nikki and Artem disagreed a lot and butted heads often," the insider said. "They were verbally abusive toward each other and while the physical allegations were surprising, it wasn’t necessarily shocking to learn."
Garcia admitted she tried to put on a front to the public.
“[The relationship] hasn’t been great for a long time. I really played it up like things were a lot better than they were in the public eye," she confessed on her and her sister's "The Nikki & Brie Show" podcast. "I felt like, ‘If I can just put this person on a pedestal … maybe they can believe that in themselves."
The Traitors star also admitted she was embarrassed to have another failed romance play out in the spotlight, as she and John Cena, 48, ended their engagement in 2018.
Nikki Garcia Reveals What She's Looking for in a Man
While neither of the co-parents have publicly dated someone new, the mom-of-one admitted she's excited to connect physically with her next partner.
"I want to be owned. I want my body rocked," she spilled on a February episode of her podcast, revealing she wants someone who has "wisdom and age" and "experienced life a little bit."