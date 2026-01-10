Hot Photos! Nikki Glaser's Sexiest Moments

Article continues below advertisement

Serving Hot Looks

Source: @nikkiglaser/Instagram Nikki Glaser captivates fans with her sharp comedic wit and radiant beauty.

Nikki Glaser has no shortage of stylish and steamy looks. In an August 2025 photoset, the comedian stopped people in their tracks when she included a sultry photo of herself posing on all fours on a dark blue couch. She playfully stuck her tongue out with her eyes closed. Glaser completed the sizzling moment by sporting a black, sleeveless crop top and matching shorts with yellow text that read, "Miss Possessive." "Proof of life," she captioned the post.

Busy Sched

Source: @nikkiglaser/Instagram Nikki Glaser shared a sneak peek of her everyday life in the update.

"morning after Oscar's no sleep til kelly and mark," Glaser shared in a March 2025 post, which featured a photo of herself in a pink dress sitting on a couch. She paired her satin ensemble with matching pointed-toe high heels.

Busy Weekend

Source: @nikkiglaser/Instagram The comedian uploaded photos from one of her tour stops in September 2024.

The Not Safe with Nikki Glaser host celebrated a tour stop in North Dakota in a September 2024 post. In one snap, she posed in a public restroom while wearing her stunning outfit, which consisted of a short dress with long sleeves and white ankle boots. Glaser wrote, "Labor Day weekend recap. One show in the middle of North Dakota that was way more fun than expected. A little family time with a spider toy my mom got at Goodwill. A caricature that has me on the phone to @drjasondiamond. And a news report my parents sent me."

Sizzling TV Appearance

Source: @nikkiglaser/Instagram Nikki Glaser invited her fans to watch her episode on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

For her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Glaser opted for an all-black look: an off-the-shoulder mini dress and high heels. She accessorized with a sparkling necklace that highlighted her décolletage.

Glowing in Red

Source: @nikkiglaser/Instagram She visited several states as part of her tour.

In a January 2024 Instagram upload, Glaser expressed her gratitude to everyone who attended her Kansas City and Atlanta shows. "Thank you KC and Atlanta! I hope you had as much fun as I did. ❤️," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a red off-the-shoulder dress.

Blooming

Source: @nikkiglaser/Instagram Nikki Glaser promoted her tour in the post.

Glaser embraced her Barbie era as she flaunted her style in September 2023, donning a black slip dress with a colorful floral pattern and pink knee-high boots.

Showing Some Skin

Source: @nikkiglaser/Instagram Nikki Glaser uploaded summer photos in August 2022.

The Trainwreck actress heated things up by exposing her toned back in a dress with a halter neckline by the sea.

Sunny Day

Source: @nikkiglaser/Instagram Nikki Glaser unveiled the hilarious photoset on Instagram.

"I love to modeling!" Glaser told her followers in a February 2022 post.

Day Off

Source: @nikkiglaser/Instagram Nikki Glaser became the first solo female host in Golden Globes history.