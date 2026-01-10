Hot Photos! Nikki Glaser's Sexiest Moments
Jan. 10 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Serving Hot Looks
Nikki Glaser has no shortage of stylish and steamy looks.
In an August 2025 photoset, the comedian stopped people in their tracks when she included a sultry photo of herself posing on all fours on a dark blue couch. She playfully stuck her tongue out with her eyes closed.
Glaser completed the sizzling moment by sporting a black, sleeveless crop top and matching shorts with yellow text that read, "Miss Possessive."
"Proof of life," she captioned the post.
Busy Sched
"morning after Oscar's no sleep til kelly and mark," Glaser shared in a March 2025 post, which featured a photo of herself in a pink dress sitting on a couch. She paired her satin ensemble with matching pointed-toe high heels.
Busy Weekend
The Not Safe with Nikki Glaser host celebrated a tour stop in North Dakota in a September 2024 post.
In one snap, she posed in a public restroom while wearing her stunning outfit, which consisted of a short dress with long sleeves and white ankle boots.
Glaser wrote, "Labor Day weekend recap. One show in the middle of North Dakota that was way more fun than expected. A little family time with a spider toy my mom got at Goodwill. A caricature that has me on the phone to @drjasondiamond. And a news report my parents sent me."
Sizzling TV Appearance
For her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Glaser opted for an all-black look: an off-the-shoulder mini dress and high heels. She accessorized with a sparkling necklace that highlighted her décolletage.
Glowing in Red
In a January 2024 Instagram upload, Glaser expressed her gratitude to everyone who attended her Kansas City and Atlanta shows.
"Thank you KC and Atlanta! I hope you had as much fun as I did. ❤️," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a red off-the-shoulder dress.
Blooming
Glaser embraced her Barbie era as she flaunted her style in September 2023, donning a black slip dress with a colorful floral pattern and pink knee-high boots.
Showing Some Skin
The Trainwreck actress heated things up by exposing her toned back in a dress with a halter neckline by the sea.
Sunny Day
"I love to modeling!" Glaser told her followers in a February 2022 post.
Day Off
Glaser was all smiles by the beach, parading her toned physique in a floral-patterned dress in January 2022.
"What would you like to see on Fboy Island season 2? I'm getting ready to make it for you," she asked her fans.