‘Quite a Transformation': Nikki Glaser Shocks Fans With Before and After Photos as She Speaks Highly About Ozempic and Plastic Surgery
Nikki Glaser is not the same person she was 16 years ago.
The comedian, 40, shared before and after photos of her first and latest Tonight Show appearance after disclosing her plans to get a face lift in August 2026.
In the throwback Instagram post with then-host Jay Leno, Glaser looks unrecognizable. Three side-by-side images feature her strutting onto the stage in January 2009 with a simple black strapless dress, a cropped black sweater and heeled boots.
Glaser was just starting out in the industry back then, playing a small role in the 2009 film Punching the Clown. Between 2011 and 2014, she also hosted a podcast with fellow comedian Sara Schaefer called "You Had To Be There."
By contrast, for the March 24, 2025 appearance, she went full glam, rocking a plunging metallic silver mini dress with matching stilettos.
She sported a second outfit on stage as well: a cleavage-baring black suit accented with a pink floral brooch on her lapel.
The Golden Globes host sat down with Jimmy Fallon to give her opinion on plastic surgery and the growing Ozempic trend. When asked if she supports the medication, she gave a resounding yes.
"Oh, I love it, I love. I’m like, do it, do it. I have no judgment," she said. "If you want to do Ozempic, h--- yeah, girl. I want people to feel more comfortable talking about doing it, because I feel like there’s, like, this shame — and the shame is only from thin people who want you to stay fat."
The comedian mocked people who criticize the drug, noting that they’re probably just jealous of those who take it.
"They just go, 'You’re stealing medicine from diabetics who need it.' Like anyone’s ever cared about someone with diabetes who doesn't have it," she said. "I think you’re upset that Kathy Bates has a thigh gap. That’s more what it could be about, I think."
Glaser is also a proponent of plastic surgery and candidly admitted that "people treat you better when you're hotter. It’s just a fact."
She likened getting face work to attending school. "Why did you go to college? Why didn't you love the brain you were born with?" she questioned.
To her, plastic surgery is a "wise investment," and she plans on getting a brow lift as well. She postponed the procedure due to the Golden Globes in January, since she wouldn’t have had proper time to recover.