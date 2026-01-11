Nikki Glaser's Transformation Before and After Plastic Surgery and Weight-Loss: See Stunning Photos
Jan. 11 2026, Published 12:10 p.m. ET
June 2016
Nikki Glaser has made quite the transformation since first appearing on television.
In 2016, the comedian delivered a standout moment at the ELLE-hosted Women in Comedy event. She proved that simplicity is beauty, arriving in a red sleeveless top, black trousers and pointed-toe shoes.
July 2018
The blonde beauty was camera-ready in an asymmetrical dress with a deep V-neckline and black strappy high heels at Comedy Central's Roast of Bruce Willis event.
September 2019
Glaser looked ethereal when she attended Comedy Central's Roast of Alec Baldwin in a white one-shoulder dress and matching high-heeled sandals.
July 2021
Chic and cool! Glaser was radiant in her casual look at the Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere in West Hollywood, Calif. Her ensemble featured black innerwear, a leopard-print top and brown leather boots.
November 2021
April 2022
At the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, the Not Safe with Nikki Glaser host put her style front and center, flaunting her figure in a metallic silver midi dress. She also wore black high heels to complete the look.
February 2023
Glaser rocked an all-white look at the Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas.
February 2024
For the 5th Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party, the Trainwreck star slipped into a metallic dress with silver and gold embellishments and a fitted silhouette. She amped up the look by wearing platform high heels.
July 2024
Glaser brought the glamour to the 2024 ESPY Awards, stealing the spotlight in a strapless red dress with a floor-length train in front and matching red knee-high boots.
January 2025
Glaser became the first solo female host in Golden Globes history when she spearheaded the award-giving body's 2025 iteration.
Prior to her hosting gig, she revealed on CBS Mornings she postponed her scheduled plastic surgery plans to prepare for the role.
"So, for January 2025, I was going to possibly have, like, a brow lift or some kind of really invasive surgery that I've been, you know, looking into getting," she said, adding her two agents called her about the job.
Glaser continued, "You know it's good news because when it's bad news, they just make one person do it 'cause no one wants to do that. And they're like, 'So, this operation, is there any way you could push it 'til maybe the second week of January?'"
March 2025
Glaser served major glam at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a sheer black gown that carefully traced her slim physique.
During an appearance on the March 24, 2025, episode of The Tonight Show, she quipped she was considering a facelift.
"That's coming. August 2026. I'm gonna do it. I have no problem with that," Glaser revealed. "You've got to do it subtly, so they go, 'What's she doing?' and you can just go, 'Just meditating more. I'm doing the type of meditation that removes your eyelid skin.' That's what they say, 'I'm drinking more water. I'm just working on my gut health, so my brow has been lowered two inches.'"
She also defended plastic surgery, saying she sees it as a "wise investment."
May 2025
The FBoy Island host was a vision in a black figure-hugging dress with a square neckline and vertical lace-up design at the 2025 American Music Awards.
September 2025
Bolder than ever! Glaser looked strikingly elegant at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards when she opted to wear a black dress. The number boasted a dangerously deep V-neckline and a short train to highlight her elegance.
November 2025
Glaser wore a red velvet mini dress with long sleeves and a high neckline that perfectly emphasized her slim figure. The look was complemented by knee-high black boots.
December 2025
Letting her look do the talking, Glaser sported a cropped blazer, a black top and matching trousers at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala.