Who Is Nikki Glaser? What to Know About the Comedian Before She Hosts the 2025 Golden Globes

After appearing in Netflix's Tom Brady roast, which aired in May 2024, Glaser opened up about the project being something "that changed my [her] life forever."

"I did not know the magnitude of it. I knew that it was going to be a big moment of my career, but I didn't know that it would be the linchpin that I'll always reference that point as before and after the roast," she told People in September 2024. "In terms of my career, it feels like it's changed that drastically and I'm glad that I took it as seriously as I did. I didn't know it was going to be such a big deal, but I knew it'd be a big deal, so I just prepared so hard."

Glaser also shared how she prepared herself for the show, explaining, "I just put everything I had into it so that no matter what happened, I could say, 'Well, at least I did my best.' That's just how I approached it."