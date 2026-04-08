Nikki Glaser Gets Turned on by Boyfriend Flirting and Hooking Up With Other Women: 'Cheat on Me'
April 8 2026, Published 9:59 a.m. ET
Nikki Glaser let's her boyfriend run free when it comes to hooking up with other women. But doing crosswords together? That's where she draws the line.
During a candid interview with Alex Cooper on the Wednesday, April 8, episode of "Call Her Daddy," the famed comedian, 41, shockingly spilled on her unconventional relationship with boyfriend Chris Convy — whom she's been on and off with for more than a decade.
"In a relationship I don't really care if my boyfriend were to hook up," Glaser confessed. "But that is not a two-way street. I'm not someone who likes to hook up when I'm in a relationship. I don't really care about that, but I don't care if someone else were to. In fact, I kind of like it. It's a problem."
'I Don't Care If My Boyfriend F---s Another Girl'
"I don't care if my boyfriend f---- another girl. I'm cool with it, cheat on me," the stand-up star boldly admitted. "I know how lame it comes across. This is separate than the soulmate thing. I don't care if like guy has a sexual connection with a girl and he was to use protection and just have s-- with her for a night. I literally wouldn't care if my husband did that."
Where Glaser draws the line, however, is if her boyfriend were to bond with another women on an emotional level.
She noted: "If he were to watch The Wire with her or do crossword puzzles or text memes and stuff, I would be like, 'What the f--- are you doing? That's our thing.'"
'Emotional Cheating Would Hurt Me'
- Chelsea Handler Reveals She Had Her 'Best One-Night Stand' While in London for the 2012 Olympics: 'Something You Would See in a Movie'
- Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Calls Out Nikki Glaser for 'Wanting to F---' Her Ex Ben Affleck
- Chelsea Handler Wants 'Lovers All Around the World' Instead of a Husband: 'This Prince Charming Nonsense We’re Sold Is So Silly'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Emotional cheating would hurt me," she clarified. "But physical, I understand how s-- is for men most of the time outside of relationship. It's kind of transactional. They just wanna nut and it's not about like, 'I wanna spend my life with this woman.' So I wouldn't care as much."
Glaser said her unconventional kink began when she was 29 and began dating Convy, her first real boyfriend.
'It Would Really Be Like Foreplay for Me'
"I would always ask him about past hookups and girlfriends and how they got together," the television personality shared. "It would make me horny to think about him doing that with other girls, and then I would ask about all of his girlfriends or anyone he had hooked up with — like all the details about it — and it would really be like foreplay for me."
"I would get revved up talking about it and then at reached a point where he was out of stories. He had gone through all of them and I was like, and it's almost like he was telling the same ones. I was like, 'I know this one,' so it wasn't as exciting anymore because I was getting the same stuff, so I was like, I know this is, I had never heard of anything like this. I felt so weird, but I was like, 'I think I need you to go get some more stories,'" she recalled.
'This All Comes Back to Hating Men'
In response, Cooper, 31, quipped, "This all comes back to hating men. This whole thing is like, 'Men are disgusting and they need to get their boners fixed immediately. I don't really want to fix your boner, but I love women.'"
"I want my boyfriend to f--- other women because I just love women so much. I'm such a feminist," Glaser joked.
The "Call Her Daddy" host chimed back in with a witty remark, declaring, "Hold on. This is not pick me. This is pure feminism."