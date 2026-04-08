Nikki Glaser Gets Turned on by Boyfriend Flirting and Hooking Up With Other Women: 'Cheat on Me'

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Nikki Glaser let's her boyfriend run free when it comes to hooking up with other women. But doing crosswords together? That's where she draws the line. During a candid interview with Alex Cooper on the Wednesday, April 8, episode of "Call Her Daddy," the famed comedian, 41, shockingly spilled on her unconventional relationship with boyfriend Chris Convy — whom she's been on and off with for more than a decade. "In a relationship I don't really care if my boyfriend were to hook up," Glaser confessed. "But that is not a two-way street. I'm not someone who likes to hook up when I'm in a relationship. I don't really care about that, but I don't care if someone else were to. In fact, I kind of like it. It's a problem."

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'I Don't Care If My Boyfriend F---s Another Girl'

Source: MEGA Nikki Glaser started dating her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Chris Convy, in 2013.

"I don't care if my boyfriend f---- another girl. I'm cool with it, cheat on me," the stand-up star boldly admitted. "I know how lame it comes across. This is separate than the soulmate thing. I don't care if like guy has a sexual connection with a girl and he was to use protection and just have s-- with her for a night. I literally wouldn't care if my husband did that." Where Glaser draws the line, however, is if her boyfriend were to bond with another women on an emotional level.

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Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Nikki Glaser got candid about her unconventional relationship during the Wednesday, April 8, episode of 'Call Her Daddy.'

She noted: "If he were to watch The Wire with her or do crossword puzzles or text memes and stuff, I would be like, 'What the f--- are you doing? That's our thing.'"

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'Emotional Cheating Would Hurt Me'

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Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Nikki Glaser draws the line at her boyfriend forming an 'emotional' connection with another woman.

"Emotional cheating would hurt me," she clarified. "But physical, I understand how s-- is for men most of the time outside of relationship. It's kind of transactional. They just wanna nut and it's not about like, 'I wanna spend my life with this woman.' So I wouldn't care as much." Glaser said her unconventional kink began when she was 29 and began dating Convy, her first real boyfriend.

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'It Would Really Be Like Foreplay for Me'

Source: MEGA Nikki Glaser gets turned on by her boyfriend exporing other physical connections.

"I would always ask him about past hookups and girlfriends and how they got together," the television personality shared. "It would make me horny to think about him doing that with other girls, and then I would ask about all of his girlfriends or anyone he had hooked up with — like all the details about it — and it would really be like foreplay for me." "I would get revved up talking about it and then at reached a point where he was out of stories. He had gone through all of them and I was like, and it's almost like he was telling the same ones. I was like, 'I know this one,' so it wasn't as exciting anymore because I was getting the same stuff, so I was like, I know this is, I had never heard of anything like this. I felt so weird, but I was like, 'I think I need you to go get some more stories,'" she recalled.

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'This All Comes Back to Hating Men'

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Alex Cooper and Nikki Glaser comedically bonded about 'hating men.'