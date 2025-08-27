NEWS Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde Spark Dating Rumors With Adorable TikTok Trend Source: Netflix; @nikki_rodriguez/TikTok Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde sparked dating rumors after posting a TikTok video. OK! Staff Aug. 27 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Nikki Rodriguez is sending fans into a frenzy! The 22-year-old star of My Life with the Walter Boys posted a TikTok video featuring herself and costar Noah LaLonde, 27, as they partake in a romantic trend amid swirling dating rumors.

Accompanied by Beyoncé's 2016 love ballad "All Night," the clip showcases LaLonde lifting Rodriguez effortlessly by hooking his arm beneath her knees. As she wraps her arms around his neck, he carries her down a sunlit sidewalk. The video takes a playful turn when Rodriguez attempts to lift LaLonde in the same way but struggles.

"1 for 2," Rodriguez cleverly captioned the TikTok video, fueling speculation among fans about the true nature of their relationship. Eager fans voiced their thoughts in the comments, with one stating, "I feel like this is the hard launch we've all been waiting for."

Another chimed in, "The way my jaw dropped." A third added humor, referencing LaLonde's character in the series: "And that's on Cole Walter, ladies and gentlemen." Rodriguez and LaLonde previously made headlines when they appeared together at the 2024 Golden Globes and the 2024 People's Choice Awards, further igniting dating rumors.

My Life with the Walter Boys, which premiered in 2023, tells the story of Jackie Howard (Rodriguez) as she moves in with the Walter family after losing her own in a tragic car accident. LaLonde and Ashby Gentry portray Jackie's love interests, Cole and Alex Walter, respectively. The series is based on the popular book by Ali Novak.

In a February 2024 interview, Rodriguez opened up about her close bond with her fellow cast members. "We hang out all the time," she shared to People about her adventures with the "Walter Boys" clan, which includes seven boys.

