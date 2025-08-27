or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Netflix
OK LogoNEWS

Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde Spark Dating Rumors With Adorable TikTok Trend

Composite Photos of Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde
Source: Netflix; @nikki_rodriguez/TikTok

Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde sparked dating rumors after posting a TikTok video.

Profile Image

Aug. 27 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Nikki Rodriguez is sending fans into a frenzy!

The 22-year-old star of My Life with the Walter Boys posted a TikTok video featuring herself and costar Noah LaLonde, 27, as they partake in a romantic trend amid swirling dating rumors.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @nikki_rodriguez/TikTok

Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde shared a playful TikTok that sparked dating rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

Accompanied by Beyoncé's 2016 love ballad "All Night," the clip showcases LaLonde lifting Rodriguez effortlessly by hooking his arm beneath her knees.

As she wraps her arms around his neck, he carries her down a sunlit sidewalk. The video takes a playful turn when Rodriguez attempts to lift LaLonde in the same way but struggles.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde
Source: Netflix

Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde rose to fame on 'My Life with the Walter Boys.'

Article continues below advertisement

"1 for 2," Rodriguez cleverly captioned the TikTok video, fueling speculation among fans about the true nature of their relationship.

Eager fans voiced their thoughts in the comments, with one stating, "I feel like this is the hard launch we've all been waiting for."

Article continues below advertisement

Another chimed in, "The way my jaw dropped."

A third added humor, referencing LaLonde's character in the series: "And that's on Cole Walter, ladies and gentlemen."

Rodriguez and LaLonde previously made headlines when they appeared together at the 2024 Golden Globes and the 2024 People's Choice Awards, further igniting dating rumors.

MORE ON:
Netflix

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde
Source: @nikki_rodriguez/TikTok

Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde fueled dating rumors when they appeared at the Golden Globes together.

Article continues below advertisement

My Life with the Walter Boys, which premiered in 2023, tells the story of Jackie Howard (Rodriguez) as she moves in with the Walter family after losing her own in a tragic car accident.

LaLonde and Ashby Gentry portray Jackie's love interests, Cole and Alex Walter, respectively. The series is based on the popular book by Ali Novak.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde
Source: Netflix

Fans went wild over Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde's TikTok video.

Article continues below advertisement

In a February 2024 interview, Rodriguez opened up about her close bond with her fellow cast members.

"We hang out all the time," she shared to People about her adventures with the "Walter Boys" clan, which includes seven boys.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde and Ashby Gentry
Source: Mega

Nikki Rodriguez said cast members of 'My Life with the Walter Boys' share a close bond.

"I got super, super lucky. Everyone in the cast is — from the bottom of my heart — the most genuine people. I couldn't have asked for a better cast," she shared.

As for the eagerly awaited second season of My Life with the Walter Boys, it promises more drama and romance.

The synopsis hints: "Jackie is determined to make amends with Alex and set boundaries with Cole while finding her place within the Walter family."

Season 2 premieres on August 28 on Netflix.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.