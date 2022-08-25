Niklas Nikolajsen Makes Staggering Donations To Help Fight Climate Change

Change is inevitable. However, there’s a difference between when a change is natural and when it’s man-made. As some of the most scientific journals, international organizations and more have shown, climate change, or rather the rate at which it’s being brought about is the result of careless human activity.

And to turn things around, people of the world need to do their bit. Doing exactly that is Danish philanthropist Niklas Nikolajsen as he makes staggering donations to help deal with the issue.