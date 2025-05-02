'Floribama Shore' Star Nilsa Prowant Nearly Cries Over Kirk Medas Being in the ICU: 'One of the Hardest Things I've Seen in My Life'

Prowant shared a video on her Instagram in which she said Medas’ mom asked her to post due to her starting a GoFundMe to help cover his medical bills, as he does not have insurance. At the one-minute mark, she said any proceeds she makes from the video will go “directly to Kirk and his mom for his recovery.”

“He's going to have a long road to recovery,” Prowant said. “I did fly down there and see him… because you guys know how close me and Kirk are. He's been there for me for the past eight years of my life. He was there for me when I had Gray [Allen Gazda], my baby shower, my wedding. He walked my mom down the aisle. I love Kirk so much, and I love his family so much.”

While she noted she would not “give too many details,” she did state when she “saw him, it was one of the hardest things I've seen in my life, next to seeing my dad in the same situation.”