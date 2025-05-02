'Floribama Shore' Star Nilsa Prowant Nearly Cries Over Kirk Medas Being in the ICU: 'One of the Hardest Things I've Seen in My Life'
In the wake of Floribama Shore star Kirk Medas’ medical crisis being revealed, his costar Nilsa Prowant shared how it hasn't been easy for her to deal with the current situation.
Prowant shared a video on her Instagram in which she said Medas’ mom asked her to post due to her starting a GoFundMe to help cover his medical bills, as he does not have insurance. At the one-minute mark, she said any proceeds she makes from the video will go “directly to Kirk and his mom for his recovery.”
“He's going to have a long road to recovery,” Prowant said. “I did fly down there and see him… because you guys know how close me and Kirk are. He's been there for me for the past eight years of my life. He was there for me when I had Gray [Allen Gazda], my baby shower, my wedding. He walked my mom down the aisle. I love Kirk so much, and I love his family so much.”
While she noted she would not “give too many details,” she did state when she “saw him, it was one of the hardest things I've seen in my life, next to seeing my dad in the same situation.”
“So please pray for him,” she added. “He's gonna pull through. And we haven't really posted about this online because it’s… not anything we wanted to share until we got the approval from his parents.”
As OK! reported, Aimee Elizabeth Hall shared on May 1 that Medas “has been in the ICU for over two weeks now, battling a severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis.”
“He’s currently on a ventilator, and the situation is incredibly serious,” she continued. “Nilsa has been flying back and forth to Miami to be by his side, and I’ve been lucky enough to stay connected through FaceTime with his roommates and close friends who’ve been keeping us updated daily.”
“Please pray for Kirk,” Hall somberly added. “Pray for his mother. Pray for his friends. We’re all hurting watching our brother fight this battle.”
In an update on May 2, Hall thanked everyone who reached out thus far.
“If we haven’t responded yet, please know it’s only because we’ve been overwhelmed with calls and messages,” she added. “Every comment, prayer, and kind word has meant the world to us. Your love and support have not gone unnoticed. We truly believe Kirk will walk out of this, and your faith is helping carry us through. We’ll return messages as soon as we can. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”