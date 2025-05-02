'Floribama Shore' Star Kirk Medas 'on a Ventilator' as He’s 'Battling Severe' Illness

Aimee Elizbaeth Hall said Kirk Medas has 'been in the ICU for over two weeks.'

“Our friend Kirk has been in the ICU for over two weeks now, battling a severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis,” she wrote on Instagram on May 1. “He’s currently on a ventilator, and the situation is incredibly serious. Nilsa [Prowant] has been flying back and forth to Miami to be by his side, and I’ve been lucky enough to stay connected through FaceTime with his roommates and close friends who’ve been keeping us updated daily.”

Hall noted Medas “does not have medical insurance,” so his mother has created a GoFundMe to assist with the “overwhelming expenses.”

“If you’re able to give, thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Hall shared. “And if you can’t, your prayers mean just as much.”