'Floribama Shore' Star Kirk Medas 'on a Ventilator' as He’s 'Battling Severe' Illness
Floribama Shore star Kirk Medas is fighting for his life, according to costar Aimee Elizabeth Hall.
“Our friend Kirk has been in the ICU for over two weeks now, battling a severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis,” she wrote on Instagram on May 1. “He’s currently on a ventilator, and the situation is incredibly serious. Nilsa [Prowant] has been flying back and forth to Miami to be by his side, and I’ve been lucky enough to stay connected through FaceTime with his roommates and close friends who’ve been keeping us updated daily.”
Hall noted Medas “does not have medical insurance,” so his mother has created a GoFundMe to assist with the “overwhelming expenses.”
“If you’re able to give, thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Hall shared. “And if you can’t, your prayers mean just as much.”
“Please pray for Kirk,” Hall somberly added. “Pray for his mother. Pray for his friends. We’re all hurting watching our brother fight this battle.”
She concluded by thanking fans for their “love and support.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Prowant also took to her Instagram to share, “Kirk Medas is in the ICU fighting necrotizing pancreatitis. He is sedated and this could take some time to heal. We are praying that he has a full recovery but this process could take some time. The donation will help for medical bills and rehab. He has no medical insurance so your donations will be greatly appreciated. Please continue to uplift Kirk in your prayers . Thank you again from the Medas Family. I’ve posted the link for @kirkmedas gofundme in my bio.”
While Floribama Shore hasn’t aired since 2022, an insider spilled to OK! two of the stars from the Jersey Shore spinoff are set to return for a new show.
“Aimee Hall and Codi Butts are returning for a new series together,” a source shared exclusively dished. “It will not be on MTV, but a new streaming service.”
As for what the premise of the show will be, the insider revealed it’s “not completely clear yet,” but will “be something funny involving Aimee and Codi. They are the only two out of the original Floribama Shore cast that haven’t calmed down in terms of their partying ways.”
Many fans were disappointed when Floribama Shore abruptly ended after its fourth season — but the source dished there was a reason for it. “The drama was so bad and the cast could not get along,” they shared.
Regardless, the cast seems to be rallying around Medas. Those who want to donate to his GoFundMe can do so here.