Who Is Nina Dobrev's Rumored New Boyfriend? 4 Things to Know About Dougie Joseph
July 25 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Is Nina Dobrev dating again?
The Vampire Diaries actress appeared to have found love again 10 months after she and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White called off their engagement and broke up. After being linked to Zac Efron, she is now rumored to be romantically involved with Dougie Joseph.
Here's everything to know about Dobrev's rumored new boyfriend.
Dougie Joseph Is From Australia
Joseph is from The Land Down Under.
In an October 2020 interview with Model Mentality, he said he grew up in a beachside community near Sydney. He then relocated to the U.S. in 2015 to pursue modeling, and he is currently based in New York City.
"New York was always the end goal," he said. "But getting the visa is a bit tricky. I probably did about three or four Europe trips before I was able to get signed in the U.S., and get that visa."
Dougie Joseph Works as a Model
Joseph, who was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder when he was 19, has built a career in modeling. He is represented by Wilhelmina and Kult Australia.
Although he initially wanted to become a professional motocross racer, he started making a name for himself as a model after being scouted at a shoe store in Bondi Beach. Over the years, he has walked the runway for Ralph Lauren and Hugo Boss, and has worked with different brands, including Emporio Armani and Brooks Brothers.
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Dougie Joseph Co-Founded a Men's Skincare Brand
In 2020, Joseph co-founded the men's skincare brand, Bondi Skin Co., with two of his childhood friends. They reportedly came up with the idea for the business after realizing they were using their partners' skincare products.
"As guys we felt like we didn't have a really solid understanding of what skincare products we needed to be using we just relied on our partners," he said. "We loved how these serums felt on our skin and wondered why there wasn't a male brand putting these serums forward as anti-ageing solutions."
The brand promises products that "are made from 100% natural ingredients, are vegan, cruelty-free and sustainably produced," per its official website.
Dougie Joseph Was First Linked to Nina Dobrev in June 2026
Joseph and Dobrev sparked dating rumors when Deuxmoi published a fan-submitted photo of the two strolling in New York City on June 18.
The outlet shared two more photos of the rumored couple enjoying a PDA-filled outing at a New York Knicks championship parade. They were pictured together again on July 11, when the entrepreneur was spotted kissing Dobrev on the cheek.
Neither has responded to the dating rumors.