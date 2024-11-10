Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's Relationship Timeline: A Look at Their Love Story After Their Engagement
2019: Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Met for the First Time
Years after their brief meeting at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White crossed paths again at Tony Robbins' 2019 workshop.
In an interview with People, the 38-year-old snowboarder admitted he initially did not know anything about Dobrev. They soon decided to go to a nearby restaurant after an event and witnessed restaurant staff asking to get a photo with her.
"And I was like, 'What's happening? What's going on?' It was actually really funny," he shared.
February 2020: Dating Rumors Emerged
Internet sleuths theorized they were dating when Dobrev and White uploaded separate Instagram pictures taken from the same location.
The Vampire Diaries actress soon revealed she was filming Redeeming Love at the time and invited White to visit her.
"That was actually how we kind of started our relationship," White revealed to Us Weekly. "And she [thought], 'Oh, this guy, he came to play. He's serious.' So that's a thing that we share together. We both enjoy traveling."
A few weeks later, they were constantly spotted spending more time together on dates.
April 2020: Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Debuted Their Relationship on Instagram
Their relationship made its social media debut when Dobrev posted a video that showed them trying to wash Dobrev's groceries amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While White did not show his face in the post, fans were convinced it was him through his tattoo and freckled arms.
February 2021: Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Celebrated Their First Valentine's Day as a Couple
The Fam alum was seen licking White's face in a Valentine's Day post, which had the caption, "I never knew I was so lickable till we met."
Dobrev also wrote in her own update, "Happy we got ‘stuck together' last year and stuck it out."
October 2021: Shaun White Gushed About Nina Dobrev
In a video on Architectural Digest's YouTube page, Dobrev showed off her house, which she and White decorated while quarantining together.
White also opened up about the experience, telling People, "We went to the hardware store bought a bunch of paint, and brushes and definitely got in over our heads, but it was really fun."
February 2022: Nina Dobrev Honored Shaun White and His Snowboarding Career
As White wrapped up his snowboarding career after placing fourth in his final Olympic halfpipe, the Flatliners actress offered her support and celebrated the athlete's latest milestone.
"The end of one chapter means the beginning of an exciting new one with endless possibilities," Dobrev captioned an Instagram post. "You will forever be the G.O.A.T. of snowboarding. Not to mention you are also the G.(B).O.A.T. = Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time."
May 2022: Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Made Their Red Carpet Debut
Dobrev and White made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London in 2022.
April 2023: Shaun White Opened Up About Proposing to Nina Dobrev
"We're just enjoying our time together right now. But I told her, I was like, 'Look, after the Olympics, I finally got my freedom to do whatever. And let's just have fun and be together and support each other.' But you never know. We'll see what happens," White told People while at a Coachella event, assuring he felt no pressure in proposing to the actress.
January 2024: Nina Dobrev Revealed How They Keep Their Relationship Strong
In a January interview with People, The Perks of Being a Wallflower star provided more details about her relationship with White.
"In general, I'm more of a planner in life," she said. "Yeah, I like a schedule, and I like a plan for sure. I'm a Capricorn so that's very much part of my personality."
Dobrev added that they have a "date night every week, and we alternate [planning]. So one week I'll plan it, and he won't have any idea what we're doing so it's a surprise for him. And then the following week, he'll plan, and it'll be a complete surprise for me. And we do that every single week."
October 2024: Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Announced Their Engagement
Dobrev and White took their relationship to the next level, confirming their engagement in a social media post on October 30.
"RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé 💍♾️," Dobrev humorously captioned their engagement photos.
According to Vogue, White proposed to her with a five-carat ring at the Golden Swan restaurant in late October.