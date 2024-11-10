Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's Relationship Timeline: A Look at Their Love Story After Their Engagement

Years after their brief meeting at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White crossed paths again at Tony Robbins' 2019 workshop.

In an interview with People, the 38-year-old snowboarder admitted he initially did not know anything about Dobrev. They soon decided to go to a nearby restaurant after an event and witnessed restaurant staff asking to get a photo with her.

"And I was like, 'What's happening? What's going on?' It was actually really funny," he shared.