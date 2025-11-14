Nina Dobrev Shades Ex Shaun White in Spicy Video as She Flips Off the Camera With Her Empty Ring Finger: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Nina Dobrev made it clear she has no remorse over her breakup from Shaun White. The Vampire Diaries alum flipped off the camera in a Thursday, November 13, TikTok video lip-syncing to Ariana Grande's "Break Free."

@nina 🫶🏻 ♬ original sound - Teehayyz Source: @nina/TikTok Nina Dobrev held up her middle finger at the camera.

Dobrev's fiery behavior hinted that there may be some truth behind the lyrics she mouthed. In "Break Free," Grande sings, "If you want it, take it / I should have said it before." The actress then flaunted her empty ring finger to the words, "Tried to hide it, fake it / I can't pretend anymore." Dobrev ended the video by flashing the camera an angry stare and flipping off the camera once again.

Source: @nina/TikTok Nina Dobrev posted a fiery TikTok video.

Fans praised the Degrassi alum for her shady online behavior. "Switching from the middle finger to the ring finger is iconic lol," one person wrote, while another noticed, "She's been glowing since that relationship added." "The way she looks like she reverse aged 15 years since leaving that relationship," a third pointed out. "It's INSANE how toxic relationships manifest physically. I'm sooooo happy for her."

Nina Dobrev Hints That Shaun White Cheated on Her

Source: @nina/TikTok Nina Dobrev alluded to her breakup online.

This is not the first time the TV star has seemingly alluded to her breakup online. In a September 5 video, she lip-synced to the audio, "How do you sleep at night knowing people don't like you? With no underwear, in case they wanna kiss my a--. What's your advice for women trying to fix their man? Listen, Bob the Builder, he's got 10 other women trying to fix him too, and you all look like a damn construction crew." Social media users assumed Dobrev was giving a subliminal message that her ex had cheated on her. "Omg, he cheated," one user wrote, while another exclaimed, "He cheated on NINA DOBREV?!?!?! What?!"

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Call Off Engagement

Source: MEGA Nina Dobrev dated Shaun White for five years.

The former fiancés split in September after five years together. "They both wanted a family. It wasn’t that one wanted it more than the other," an insider spilled after rumors mounted that one of them did not want kids. Another source confirmed Dobrev "couldn’t wait to be married and to start a family with Shaun." The breakup was reportedly "a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another."

Is Nina Dobrev Dating Zac Efron?

Source: @nina/Instagram Nina Dobrev denied dating Zac Efron.