Nina Dobrev Reacts to Zac Efron Dating Rumors After Shaun White Split
Oct. 2 2025, Published 7:19 a.m. ET
Nina Dobrev is finally speaking out about those Zac Efron dating rumors.
On Wednesday, October 1, The Vampire Diaries star was approached by a reporter who asked her about the buzz surrounding her and the High School Musical alum after photos of them looking cozy on vacation went viral last month.
“Anything to that Zac Efron thing?” a correspondent asked, as Dobrev shook her head no.
“You’re just mates?” the reporter followed up, to which she said, “Yeah.”
The actress then reflected on moving forward after a very public breakup, sharing her perspective on what comes next.
“You know what? I’m excited for the future and the only thing that’s guaranteed is change,” she told the outlet.
As OK! previously reported, Dobrev and Efron sparked headlines when they joined a group of friends on a European getaway, just one week after news broke that she and Shaun White had ended their engagement.
The trip included yacht outings off the coast of Italy, with Dobrev, Efron and Chace Crawford spotted hanging out alongside Miles Teller and Keleigh, who posted the group photos on Instagram on September 18.
Chace’s girlfriend, Kelsey Merritt, was also seen in paparazzi shots from the boat day.
Naturally, fans went wild over the possibility of a brewing romance, but insiders quickly shut down the speculation.
“Nina and Zac are not dating and have been good friends for over a decade,” one source told an outlet. “Their friends always joke that they should date, but that is not what is going on. They have been there for each other through many phases of life and have always had each other’s back.”
Still, the split from Shaun is said to be weighing on Nina. It comes five years after the couple first got together and less than a year after their October 2024 engagement.
"She is devastated," another source told an outlet. "There was one reason: She wanted a family and wanted to get married — and he didn't."
Another insider pushed back, saying both Nina and Shaun were on the same page about wanting marriage and kids, but ultimately, the timing just wasn’t right.
When the breakup was first confirmed earlier in September, a different source explained that it was a “mutual decision.”
"[It] wasn't an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another," the insider added.
Sources told People that Nina is leaning on her family for support and is currently spending time abroad.