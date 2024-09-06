or
Noa Kirel's New Single 'BA DA BING' Is a Confident Anthem for 2024

Source: Shahar Arviv

Noa Kirel released her new single 'BAD DA BING' in September.

Sept. 6 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Noa Kirel is back with her latest single, “BA DA BING,” a track that showcases her signature blend of confidence and energy. Known for her powerful performances and distinct style, Kirel continues to make her mark on the global music scene with this new release.

“‘BA DA BING’ is all about confidence, energy, and having fun,” says the singer. “I wanted to create a track that makes people feel unstoppable and own every moment. It’s fierce and empowering, celebrating boldness and self-expression with a beat that gets you moving from the first note. I’m excited for the world to hear it and see how it connects with my fans.”

Accompanied by a dynamic music video, the song brings together vibrant visuals and choreography that align perfectly with the track’s upbeat rhythm. Directed by top industry professionals, the video enhances the song’s message of self-assurance and individuality.

At 23, Kirel has already established herself as an unstoppable talent in the music industry, with a growing international audience and a series of successful projects. “BA DA BING” is another step forward in her evolving career, offering a fresh and empowering sound that reflects her unique artistic vision.

With a strong following in the Middle East, Europe and beyond, Kirel’s latest release is expected to resonate with fans around the world. As she continues to expand her reach, “BA DA BING” stands as a reminder of her ability to create music that’s both impactful and true to her identity.

For those looking to experience Kirel’s latest work, “BA DA BING” is now available on all major streaming platforms.

