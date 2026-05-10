Inside Noah Beck's Family Life: Meet His Parents and Siblings
May 10 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
Noah Beck has openly shared his strong bond with his family, which includes his parents and two siblings.
In a 2025 interview with American Studies, he expressed the significance of his childhood home in Arizona.
"Every time I come home, I have this feeling of grounding and normalcy because my parents have lived in the same house I grew up in for 28 years now, even before they had me. It's home. No matter where I go in the world, coming back here is always special," he said.
Tim Beck: A Father and Coach
Noah's father, Tim Beck, played a pivotal role in his soccer aspirations. He coached Noah, leading him to join the youth academy of Major League Soccer club Real Salt Lake during high school.
In a December 2025 interview with GQ, Noah described his father's influence: "Growing up, my dad was my coach, so he was always pretty tough on me and instilled certain non-negotiables when it came to training."
Tim retired from teaching and coaching in 2025.
Amy Beck: A Teacher's Controversy
Amy Beck, Noah's mother, has had a distinguished career as an elementary school teacher in Arizona for over 20 years.
However, her professional life faced turmoil in 2026 when a video of her surfaced online, resulting in her being placed on "paid administrative leave" by the Peoria Unified School District. The district released a letter to parents stating that this action was taken "out of an abundance of caution," confirming that an investigation was underway.
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Haley Beck: Facing Serious Allegations
Haley Beck, Noah's sister, also made headlines when she became the subject of an investigation for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student at Centennial High School.
Following an inquiry, the school district recommended her termination, stating, "After a review of the investigator's findings, the decision maker found that Ms. Beck groomed a student."
Haley has been on administrative leave since March 2026.
Tatum Beck: The Quiet Sibling's Journey
Tatum Beck, the youngest sibling, pursued a degree in secondary education at Northern Arizona University. Now an influencer, she appeared alongside her siblings on Noah's podcast, where she reflected on their childhood.
"I was quiet growing up. I was quiet and shy as a baby," she shared.