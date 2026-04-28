Noah Cyrus Flaunts Her Backside in Barely-There Lacy Thong: See the Racy Snap
April 28 2026, Published 3:27 p.m. ET
Noah Cyrus dared to drop her pants and show off her backside in a lacy thong.
"STAGECOACH 🏜️🐎," Cyrus, 26, captioned the sultry photo series posted via Instagram on Monday, April 27.
Noah Cyrus Put Her Butt on Display in Cheeky Photo
Cyrus shared photos from her weekend at Stagecoach, the country music festival in Indio, Calif., held after Coachella. In one racy snap, the "All Falls Down" singer looked back as she dropped her jeans to expose a white lacy thong.
Her long, curly brown hair could be seen cascading down her back as she lifted her shirt to give the camera a cheekier view.
Noah Cyrus Showed Off NSFW Photos While Attending Stagecoach
In another NSFW snap, Cyrus could be seen on all fours atop a kitchen counter as she put her butt on display in mini shorts.
The "Make Me" artist also showed off her trendy outfit for the desert festival, opting for a cream-colored corset that hugged her curves and light blue denim jeans.
Her older sister Brandi Cyrus seemingly gave her approval, chiming in on the post's comment section with, "❤️❤️❤️."
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Noah Cyrus Performed at Stagecoach Alongside Dad Billy Ray Cyrus
Noah made her Stagecoach debut on April 24, bringing out her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and brother Braison Cyrus to perform their recently released song "On Our Way Along."
"This was just an amazing day and I'll cherish this forever," the "Achy Breaky Heart" artist, 64, told People following the performance. "It was really special."
Billy Ray and Noah released the song earlier this month, with Braison, 31, co-writing and co-producing the project.
Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Released New Song Earlier This Month
"I'm really proud to be teaming up with my dad and my brother Braison (our producer) for this song,” Noah said in a press release. "Braison's produced a beautiful album and I'm happy to be just a small part of it and our father's legacy."
As for Billy Ray, he described the project as a “celebration of all things music and family” that was “made from the heart for the heart."
Noah and her father have collaborated in the past, notably on her debut album, The Hardest Part, in 2022. In the song "Noah (Stand Still)," she recalled her struggles with depression and the advice given to her by her father, which was inspired by a trip to Billy Ray's Nashville, Tenn., home during the early stages of her recovery from a Xanax addiction.