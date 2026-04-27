Sydney Sweeney's Assets Pour Out During Karaoke Session at Stagecoach: Photos
April 27 2026, Published 2:49 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney turned heads during a fun-filled night out at Stagecoach Festival!
On Sunday, April 26, the Euphoria star showed up at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., fully leaning into the carefree spirit of the country music festival. The night quickly turned into a crowd-pleasing moment when she joined a lively karaoke session onstage.
Her look matched the vibe perfectly — a fitted, corset-style mini outfit with cowboy-inspired touches that highlighted her bold fashion sense while still fitting right into the Western setting.
Sweeney confidently sang, danced and interacted with the crowd, fully embracing the spotlight as fans captured clips and photos throughout the night. At one point, she performed “Sweet Child O’ Mine” alongside singer Chase Rice, while the energy kept building around her.
Other surprise guests, including Diplo, Riley Green and Lance Bass, also joined in the fun, turning the karaoke moment into a full-on festival highlight.
The performance took place at Sweeney’s SYRN booth, which she set up at the event as part of her growing brand presence. According to posts from the account, the space featured “karaoke, bar and games.”
The booth itself was designed to stand out, decorated with hundreds of bras and lingerie pieces hanging overhead as part of the setup. It also included a photo booth and cocktail area, creating a playful, party-like atmosphere for festivalgoers.
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“The SYRN Saloon gates at @stagecoach are officially swinging 🐎🌾 Come find us near the Honky Tonk Bar from 1 PM to 9 PM,” the account penned.
From the beginning, Sweeney has made it clear SYRN is about more than just lingerie — it’s about confidence and identity.
“I wanted to create a world and a feeling,” she told an outlet on January 27. “I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them. Syrn is about confidence without pressure, feeling s---, powerful, soft, playful, or all of the above, depending on the day. As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn’t hold anyone back.”
Beyond acting, Sweeney has been expanding SYRN as part of a bigger business push.
Insiders told OK! that the actress is aiming high in Hollywood, with ambitions to build herself into one of the industry’s next major billionaire-level names after reportedly feeling “frozen out” of certain opportunities.
The brand has already made serious noise, selling out within minutes of launch and expanding into Europe with a reported $35 million investment backing the line.
One source shared, "If you really look at the direction Syd is taking, it is very clear she is positioning herself as a one-woman brand in the fullest sense. The lingerie line is not just another project – it is the foundation of a much bigger strategy."