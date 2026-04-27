Sydney Sweeney's Assets Pour Out During Karaoke Session at Stagecoach: Photos

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Sydney Sweeney turned heads during a fun-filled night out at Stagecoach Festival! On Sunday, April 26, the Euphoria star showed up at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., fully leaning into the carefree spirit of the country music festival. The night quickly turned into a crowd-pleasing moment when she joined a lively karaoke session onstage.

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Source: @syrn/Instagram Sydney Sweeney brought major energy to Stagecoach with a surprise karaoke performance at her SYRN booth.

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Her look matched the vibe perfectly — a fitted, corset-style mini outfit with cowboy-inspired touches that highlighted her bold fashion sense while still fitting right into the Western setting.

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Sweeney confidently sang, danced and interacted with the crowd, fully embracing the spotlight as fans captured clips and photos throughout the night. At one point, she performed “Sweet Child O’ Mine” alongside singer Chase Rice, while the energy kept building around her.

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Source: @syrn/Instagram The star performed alongside Chase Rice.

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Other surprise guests, including Diplo, Riley Green and Lance Bass, also joined in the fun, turning the karaoke moment into a full-on festival highlight.

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The performance took place at Sweeney’s SYRN booth, which she set up at the event as part of her growing brand presence. According to posts from the account, the space featured “karaoke, bar and games.” The booth itself was designed to stand out, decorated with hundreds of bras and lingerie pieces hanging overhead as part of the setup. It also included a photo booth and cocktail area, creating a playful, party-like atmosphere for festivalgoers.

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“The SYRN Saloon gates at @stagecoach are officially swinging 🐎🌾 Come find us near the Honky Tonk Bar from 1 PM to 9 PM,” the account penned.

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Source: @syrn/Instagram The 'Housemaid' alum's festival look blended Western style with a bold, corset-inspired outfit that matched the event’s vibe.

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From the beginning, Sweeney has made it clear SYRN is about more than just lingerie — it’s about confidence and identity. “I wanted to create a world and a feeling,” she told an outlet on January 27. “I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them. Syrn is about confidence without pressure, feeling s---, powerful, soft, playful, or all of the above, depending on the day. As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn’t hold anyone back.”

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Source: @syrn/Instagram Insiders said Sydney Sweeney is positioning SYRN as a major business move beyond her acting career.