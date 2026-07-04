Hot Photos Alert! See Noah Cyrus' Most Sizzling Moments
July 4 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Undeniable Charisma
Noah Cyrus has perfected the art of seduction.
The 26-year-old "Again" singer arrived at the Universal Pictures premiere of Reminders of Him in Los Angeles in March. For the event, she slipped into a figure-hugging black maxi dress that carefully traced her silhouette. The number boasted a corset-style front with black ties crisscrossing over her ample chest.
She completed the look with a feathered shawl and pointed-toe platform heels.
Good Jeans
In a May photoset, Cyrus showcased her enviable figure in a cream corset and classic blue jeans. She let her long hair with beachy waves amp up her sultry look.
Stagecoach Beauty
The "July" songstress left little to the imagination when she revealed her lower back and part of her light-colored thong in a sultry snap. She looked back toward the camera while cheekily highlighting her low-slung jeans, sparking a wave of reactions from fans.
"STAGECOACH 🏜️🐎," she simply wrote in the caption.
The previous month, she responded to a TikTok post about her "transformation" over the years. The post was captioned, "still beautiful but different."
"what does this mean," Cyrus asked, prompting the creator to clarify they "nothing negative at all" by the post.
"Just a nostalgia post about how your vibe has evolved over time. Beautiful always. The caption and my own comment make that clear, but some people seem to project their own interpretations," the TikTok user added.
Beach Ready
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In June 2025, Cyrus surprised fans when she uploaded a photo of herself sporting a barely-there cream-colored string bikini, emphasizing her hourglass figure and flat midsection. She captured the snap in front of a bathroom mirror while also holding a Heineken beer bottle.
Blessing Her Fans
For her performance at the MetLife Tent at C6 FEST in São Paulo, Brazil, Cyrus pushed boundaries in a skin-toned sheer gown that freed her nipples. The ensemble featured a one-shoulder design and ruched detailing around the midsection, offering a clear view of her body's natural contours.
Ethereal
Cyrus attended the Fendi Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week 2023 in a luxurious satin gown with a sweeping skirt and asymmetrical neckline.
Fun Day
During a beach getaway in 2021, Cyrus sizzled on the shoreline in a striking pink bikini, pairing it with a baseball cap to round out the sun-kissed look.