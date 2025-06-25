Noah Cyrus Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure in Tiny String Bikini as Family Feud Settles: Photos
Noah Cyrus is ready for summer as she showed off her snatched figure in a recent thirst trap.
The 25-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 24, with a stunning photo of herself wearing a cream-colored string bikini.
Cyrus chose an unusual accessory for her swimwear style, as she posed for the mirror selfie with a Heineken beer bottle in her hand.
Noah Cyrus Flexes Her Toned Figure
In the picture, the "July" singer's bikini bottom strings rested on her hips as her bare legs and flat stomach were exposed to the camera.
Cyrus also showed a bit of cleavage as her halter-styled top featured ruched detail and covered parts of her chest. The brunette beauty effortlessly had her hair thrown back in a messy claw clip as she kept a straight face for the photo op.
Did Noah Cyrus' Thirst Trap Have a Hidden Message?
Cyrus' bikini snap may have had a hidden meaning, as she shared a cryptic song choice to accompany the drool-worthy post.
The "Again" singer paired the picture with Shaboozey's 2024 song "Good News" off of his new album Where I've Been Isn't Where I'm Going.
The specific of the track she selected seemed to hint at hard times as the included the lyrics read: "For the man at the bar confessin’ his sins, I need some good news. Sittin’ here sippin' on cold truth — no one knows what I’m goin’ through. Bet the Devil wouldn’t walk in my shoes. Wish someone told me."
Noah Cyrus Shares Bare-Faced Selfie
A few hours later, Cyrus followed-up with a bare-faced photo of herself — this time letting her long hair fall down and frame her makeup-free face.
She still appeared to be wearing the flattering bikini, as only a thin off-white string could be seen near her collar bone.
Noah Cyrus Squashes Feud With Mom Tish
Cyrus' Instagram Story spree comes as she and her family have appeared to move past their bitter family feud.
While Noah and her mom, Tish, were reportedly not on speaking terms for months due to an alleged disagreement over the latter's marriage to Dominic Purcell, they are said to have squashed tensions and have since showcased their reunited bond via social media.
Back in April, Noah and Tish proved they were working to better their relationship by dancing in a TikTok video and participating in a joint podcast episode.
In August 2024, a source had confirmed that "Noah and Tish [were] working on rebuilding their relationship."
"It’s been a slow burn and has been very up and down the last several months, but Noah has been more open to the idea of having Tish in her life again," the insider noted.