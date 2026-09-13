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Inside Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield's Inspiring Love Story on the Olympic Track: From 'Sliding in the DMs' to a Georgia Wedding

Photo of Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield.
Source: MEGA

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield balanced romance with their demanding athletic careers.

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Sept. 13 2026, Published 7:47 a.m. ET

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Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield have emerged as one of the most compelling couples in the realm of Olympic athletics. Despite representing different nations, Lyles for Team USA and Bromfield for Jamaica, their support for one another is unwavering.

In an exclusive conversation with Us Weekly in July 2024, Lyles emphasized the importance of their relationship during the Paris Olympics. “My girlfriend’s on [a] team as well, so we are training together and we’re competing most of the same day,” he stated, highlighting how they share a unique mental space as athletes.

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Image of The Olympic couple first connected through social media in 2017.
Source: @nojo18/INSTAGRAM

The Olympic couple first connected through social media in 2017.

Lyles prioritizes their relationship over celebrity status. “I’m learning on the fly. I already have my set rules: I don’t take pictures while I eat, and I don’t take pictures when I’m with my girlfriend,” he noted. He cleverly navigates the demands of fame by donning a COVID mask and sunglasses to maintain privacy when needed.

The couple’s journey began in 2017 when they connected through social media. Bromfield revealed, “I slid in the DM,” during a podcast interview in June 2024. Although they felt a spark, their first date in 2018 did not progress as they had hoped, leaving them as friends.

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Image of Their friendship eventually blossomed into romance after the Tokyo Olympics.
Source: @junellebromfield/INSTAGRAM

Their friendship eventually blossomed into romance after the Tokyo Olympics.

Their paths crossed again at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021, where Bromfield won a bronze medal in the mixed 4×400 meter relay. Both were in other relationships at that time. By February 2022, following Lyles' breakup, he reached out to Bromfield again. Their romance blossomed, and they made their Instagram debut in August 2022.

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Image of Noah Lyles publicly defended Junelle Bromfield from online negativity.
Source: @junellebromfield/INSTAGRAM

Noah Lyles publicly defended Junelle Bromfield from online negativity.

On August 2023, Lyles expressed his affection for Bromfield on social media, celebrating their relationship with an Instagram post. “Happy #internationalgirlfriendday to my best friend and Goofy fun buddy,” he shared. Soon after, Bromfield moved to Lyles' training base, and they began training together.

The Paris Olympics in July 2024 was a significant milestone for the couple. They shared their experiences through social media, showcasing their bond.

Lyles took to Instagram to defend Bromfield from online negativity, expressing pride in her resilience. “I just want to say how incredibly proud I am of my GF... she’s dealt with the pure disrespect and hatred towards her,” he wrote, while Bromfield acknowledged his support in the comments.

Image of The couple celebrated their love with a wedding in Georgia in April 2026.
Source: @junellebromfield/INSTAGRAM

The couple celebrated their love with a wedding in Georgia in April 2026.

In October 2024, Lyles proposed, sharing the moment on Instagram with a heartfelt message: “To My Future Wife I Will Love You Forever 💍.”

The couple celebrated their union on April 4, 2026, at The Conservatory at Blackberry Ridge in Trenton, Georgia. Lyles shared his surprise at how involved he became in the wedding planning, stating, “I found myself being more of the planner than I thought.”

As Lyles and Bromfield continue to navigate their careers and relationship, fans remain eager to see what the future holds for this inspiring couple.

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