Inside Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield's Inspiring Love Story on the Olympic Track: From 'Sliding in the DMs' to a Georgia Wedding

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Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield have emerged as one of the most compelling couples in the realm of Olympic athletics. Despite representing different nations, Lyles for Team USA and Bromfield for Jamaica, their support for one another is unwavering. In an exclusive conversation with Us Weekly in July 2024, Lyles emphasized the importance of their relationship during the Paris Olympics. “My girlfriend’s on [a] team as well, so we are training together and we’re competing most of the same day,” he stated, highlighting how they share a unique mental space as athletes.

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Source: @nojo18/INSTAGRAM The Olympic couple first connected through social media in 2017.

Lyles prioritizes their relationship over celebrity status. “I’m learning on the fly. I already have my set rules: I don’t take pictures while I eat, and I don’t take pictures when I’m with my girlfriend,” he noted. He cleverly navigates the demands of fame by donning a COVID mask and sunglasses to maintain privacy when needed. The couple’s journey began in 2017 when they connected through social media. Bromfield revealed, “I slid in the DM,” during a podcast interview in June 2024. Although they felt a spark, their first date in 2018 did not progress as they had hoped, leaving them as friends.

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Source: @junellebromfield/INSTAGRAM Their friendship eventually blossomed into romance after the Tokyo Olympics.

Their paths crossed again at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021, where Bromfield won a bronze medal in the mixed 4×400 meter relay. Both were in other relationships at that time. By February 2022, following Lyles' breakup, he reached out to Bromfield again. Their romance blossomed, and they made their Instagram debut in August 2022.

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Source: @junellebromfield/INSTAGRAM Noah Lyles publicly defended Junelle Bromfield from online negativity.

On August 2023, Lyles expressed his affection for Bromfield on social media, celebrating their relationship with an Instagram post. “Happy #internationalgirlfriendday to my best friend and Goofy fun buddy,” he shared. Soon after, Bromfield moved to Lyles' training base, and they began training together. The Paris Olympics in July 2024 was a significant milestone for the couple. They shared their experiences through social media, showcasing their bond. Lyles took to Instagram to defend Bromfield from online negativity, expressing pride in her resilience. “I just want to say how incredibly proud I am of my GF... she’s dealt with the pure disrespect and hatred towards her,” he wrote, while Bromfield acknowledged his support in the comments.

Source: @junellebromfield/INSTAGRAM The couple celebrated their love with a wedding in Georgia in April 2026.