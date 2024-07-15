Paris Olympics Secrets Revealed: How Team USA Has Been Rocked by Triumph and Tragedy

Long jump champ Tara Davis-Woodhall made a misguided leap of faith by apparently indulging in some weed and thinking she wouldn’t get caught!

In April 2023, the U.S. national champ was stripped of her title after testing positive for THC, the psychoactive compound in pot. The sample had been taken following her victory at the USA Indoor Track and Field Championships the previous February.

Davis-Woodhall, 25, served a one-month suspension and completed a substance abuse program. But the determined star has bounced back!

David-Woodhall, who took sixth place in the long jump at the Tokyo Games in 2021, made the 2024 Olympic team — and reclaimed her national title — with an eye-popping 7.00-meter leap at the USA Track and Field Team Trials in June.