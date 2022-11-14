Noah Young Shows Us That Farming Is Trendy!
Farming provides us with the food essential for our survival. However, with the advent of technology and digitalization, we have lost the connection with the land that grows our food. Noah Young, an agricultural influencer and content creator, is bridging this gap by connecting people with farming the digital way through social media. Noah helped millions around the world start homesteading while teaching them that the food they eat comes from gardens, not stores.
Noah’s story doesn’t start from a more typical business background. He was raised by two schoolteachers in Nebraska where one-fourth of the population works in agriculture. Noah had a humble upbringing with no high-end technical knowledge to boost his corporate career, but his parents instilled a passion for education in him. Since childhood, he loved acting, filming, and entertaining people. He often made entertaining videos with his younger siblings just for fun. Growing up in a place like Nebraska and his interest in entertainment played a crucial role in shaping Noah’s career as an agriculture content creator or agriculture influencer.
Noah was only 13 when he fell in love with his wife, a farmer's daughter. It is a tradition in his in-laws family to learn to farm and work in the fields to date a farmer's daughter, and Noah willingly became part of it. At 15, he started working at his father-in-law's farm where he learned everything about regenerative agriculture, soil health, and food nutrition. He was also introduced to the concept of stacking enterprises where he saw the potential to grow. Farmers need acres of land, fertilizers, livestock, and several other things to start farming. This can cost millions, which is why low or middle-income people don't venture into this space without financial support. Stacking enterprises can be a solution here.
Growing up, Noah went on to pursue a bachelor's Degree in Agribusiness from the University of Nebraska Kearney in 2018. He landed a marketing job with the same farm and eventually enhanced his knowledge of the power of messaging. He learned that people don't want to be sold to but want to be educated. In 2020 when the pandemic changed the way businesses worldwide operated, Noah was forced to work from home. He realized that he was missing quality time with his family working an 8 to 5 just to put food on the table. Instead, he thought of focusing on homesteading and living off the land. Noah wanted to develop a career in homesteading so he started with his small home garden and a flock of 20 chickens.
He shared his homesteading experience on social media as a means to record his journey for future reference. Soon, he discovered that there were millions of people worldwide interested in growing food in their gardens. As people asked him several farming-related questions, Noah discovered the answers while enhancing his knowledge about farming and social media algorithms. Today, he has over 750K followers on TikTok and 295K on Instagram with over a 100 million views on his videos.
Noah's videos are not like professional masterclasses that educate but bore people. Neither are they prank videos that only entertain without providing any knowledge. Noah believes his videos are a kind of edutainment that combines the fun of entertainment with education on farming that the world currently needs. Going forward, he wants to own a demonstration farm where people from all walks of life can come and experience agriculture up close. They can see cows being milked and butter being churned at the same time. His goal is to show where their meal is coming from and how it was raised.