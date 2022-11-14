Noah Young Shows Us That Farming Is Trendy!

Noah was only 13 when he fell in love with his wife, a farmer's daughter. It is a tradition in his in-laws family to learn to farm and work in the fields to date a farmer's daughter, and Noah willingly became part of it. At 15, he started working at his father-in-law's farm where he learned everything about regenerative agriculture, soil health, and food nutrition. He was also introduced to the concept of stacking enterprises where he saw the potential to grow. Farmers need acres of land, fertilizers, livestock, and several other things to start farming. This can cost millions, which is why low or middle-income people don't venture into this space without financial support. Stacking enterprises can be a solution here.

Growing up, Noah went on to pursue a bachelor's Degree in Agribusiness from the University of Nebraska Kearney in 2018. He landed a marketing job with the same farm and eventually enhanced his knowledge of the power of messaging. He learned that people don't want to be sold to but want to be educated. In 2020 when the pandemic changed the way businesses worldwide operated, Noah was forced to work from home. He realized that he was missing quality time with his family working an 8 to 5 just to put food on the table. Instead, he thought of focusing on homesteading and living off the land. Noah wanted to develop a career in homesteading so he started with his small home garden and a flock of 20 chickens.