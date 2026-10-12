Nobel Peace Prize Winner Navi Pillay Mocks Donald Trump: 'If You Clap a Little Bit More, I May Share This Prize' With Him
Oct. 12 2026, Published 4:50 p.m. ET
When South African jurist and former United Nations human right chief Navi Pillay was named as this year’s recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, she seemed genuinely surprised. But when told of the honor while attending a conference in Nuremberg, Germany, she couldn’t help jabbing at a man who has made far more noise about the award than she has: President Donald Trump.
'People Ask Me, When Are You Going to Stop?'
“Thank you very much,” she said. “If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump.”
After the crowd was done laughing, she continued in a more serious vein, standing in front of the very courtroom where Nazi leaders were prosecuted.
“I think it’s very appropriate that I’m with friends and colleagues, all of whom support human rights … People ask me, when are you going to stop?" she spilled. "I just turned 85 last month, and I can’t obviously stop my work in support of the Nuremberg Principles Academy.”
'I Know Nothing About This Woman'
Trump, 80, who has referred to himself as a “very stable genius,” was greatly upset by the snub, as he detailed in a posting on Truth Social shortly after the announcement.
“I know nothing about this woman, and neither does anybody else!” he declared. “In fact, to the best of my knowledge, no one ever heard of her other than the fact that she, very obviously, hates Israel.” He provided no evidence for any of these assertions.
The Nobel committee detailed its decision to award the South African jurist by citing her work defending Nelson Mandela, her roles as a judge on the High Court in South Africa, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court.
The announcement further detailed her work as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and as chair of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory.
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'I Saved More Lives Than Anyone in History'
Trump’s rant contained no apparent knowledge of these facts, and continued with a complaint that he deserves far more attention than he has received — a frequent topic, as he often complains about the Nobel committee. On the same day as his posting, the Department of Justice issued a series of sanctions on the International Criminal Court that Pillay had served on. It was not the first time Trump's administration had taken aim at the ICC.
“In actuality, I should have won 8 Nobel Peace Prices, not just 1 … I saved more lives than anyone in history,” he wrote.
'This Is an Indelible Stain on Norway'
He followed it with a reminder that the last recipient gave him her medal last year, with no apparent knowledge that the award is not transferable.
“As Maria Corina Machado, a truly fine person, stated to the Media when she gave me her Nobel Prize of last year, ‘Donald Trump settled many Wars, and deserves the Nobel Peace Prize more than any person who has ever received it,'" he shared.
He closed with one more rant and a new addition to his ongoing enemies list.
“This is an indelible stain on Norway, one that will never be forgotten," he added. "The Nobel ‘Peace’ Prize has been forever discredited by a handful of Radical Ideologues who are Anti-Democratic, and Enemies of Civilization!”