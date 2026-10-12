Nobel Peace Prize Winner Navi Pillay Mocks Donald Trump: 'If You Clap a Little Bit More, I May Share This Prize' With Him

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When South African jurist and former United Nations human right chief Navi Pillay was named as this year’s recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, she seemed genuinely surprised. But when told of the honor while attending a conference in Nuremberg, Germany, she couldn’t help jabbing at a man who has made far more noise about the award than she has: President Donald Trump.

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'People Ask Me, When Are You Going to Stop?'

Source: MEGA Navi Pillay said she has no intention of stopping her work

“Thank you very much,” she said. “If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump.” After the crowd was done laughing, she continued in a more serious vein, standing in front of the very courtroom where Nazi leaders were prosecuted. “I think it’s very appropriate that I’m with friends and colleagues, all of whom support human rights … People ask me, when are you going to stop?" she spilled. "I just turned 85 last month, and I can’t obviously stop my work in support of the Nuremberg Principles Academy.”

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'I Know Nothing About This Woman'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump did not take losing the Nobel Peace Prize well.

Trump, 80, who has referred to himself as a “very stable genius,” was greatly upset by the snub, as he detailed in a posting on Truth Social shortly after the announcement. “I know nothing about this woman, and neither does anybody else!” he declared. “In fact, to the best of my knowledge, no one ever heard of her other than the fact that she, very obviously, hates Israel.” He provided no evidence for any of these assertions. The Nobel committee detailed its decision to award the South African jurist by citing her work defending Nelson Mandela, her roles as a judge on the High Court in South Africa, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court. The announcement further detailed her work as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and as chair of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

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'I Saved More Lives Than Anyone in History'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump credited himself with ending eight wars.

Trump’s rant contained no apparent knowledge of these facts, and continued with a complaint that he deserves far more attention than he has received — a frequent topic, as he often complains about the Nobel committee. On the same day as his posting, the Department of Justice issued a series of sanctions on the International Criminal Court that Pillay had served on. It was not the first time Trump's administration had taken aim at the ICC. “In actuality, I should have won 8 Nobel Peace Prices, not just 1 … I saved more lives than anyone in history,” he wrote.

'This Is an Indelible Stain on Norway'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump condemned the nation of Norway for Navi Pillay's Nobel honor.