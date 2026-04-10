Notable Voices in Writing and 5 Authors to Watch in 2026

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The current era of storytelling, which shapes cultural values and personal identity and social bonds, sees a variety of authors who are creating new ways to draw in readers. From children’s literature to thought-provoking narratives and brand-driven storytelling, these writers use their voices to reach audiences through educational and inspirational content that connects with people from different age groups. Their work extends beyond written text to shape current methods of storytelling and audiences’ ways of experiencing stories. The following five authors demonstrate their ability to create significant contemporary societal changes through their work. Alysson Bourque

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Alysson Bourque is proof that storytelling can extend far beyond the pages of a book. A former attorney turned author and entrepreneur, she has built a multifaceted career dedicated to helping stories reach meaningful audiences. As the founder and CEO of Expound Publicity, Alysson has developed a reputation for creating authentic connections between authors, brands, and readers through thoughtful, grassroots marketing strategies. She is also the author of the Alycat® children’s book series, known for its engaging narratives and relatable life lessons that help young readers build confidence and resilience. In addition, she founded National Alycat Day, further amplifying her mission to inspire positivity and self-belief. By bridging the gap between storytelling and strategic communication, Alysson has developed a distinct voice within both the literary and media landscapes. Sean and Michele Kanan

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Long before entering the relationship space, Sean Kanan rose to fame in The Karate Kid Part III, Cobra Kai and The Bold and the Beautiful, one of the most-watched daytime dramas in the world, while Michele Kanan built her own path as a writer and creative force. Together, they’ve transformed their shared passion for personal growth into a powerful collaboration. Ready to stop swiping and start showing up? Way of the COBRA:Couples offers a male and female perspective which fuses hard-earned experience with blunt, modern relationship truth that’s grounded, direct, and honest. The COBRA acronym stands for Character, Optimization, Balance, Respect, and Abundance. Rather than leaning on clichés, the Kanans focus on actionable advice, blending real-life experiences with practical insight readers can apply. The book’s martial arts–inspired structure, organized into progressive “belt levels,” adds a unique twist. You can discover how to build a fantastic partnership while maintaining your individual identity by becoming a COBRA Couple, not a statistic . Kim Ann

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Kim Ann has gained increasing recognition in the world of children’s literature, blending imagination with meaningful learning experiences. An award-winning author, she has written more than 30 books since 2019, with thousands of copies being sold. Her beloved titles, including Ruby the Rainbow Witch® and Goldy the Puppy®, are designed to spark curiosity while nurturing kindness and emotional growth. The Ten Little Adventures series presents nonfiction content that teaches young readers about animals and nature through two fundamental areas of knowledge: early literacy and STEM education. Her latest book release, Ten Little Axolotls, won the Best Children’s Book of 2026 award from Indies Today, which established her as a major force in the industry. Kim uses school visits and community events to build direct connections with her audience, which helps children discover their passion for reading. The upcoming illustrated chapter book series, The Surf Kidz, will allow her to create new content that unlocks her creative potential for inspiring future generations. Evelina Ruimy

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Evelina Ruimy brings a deeply personal and reflective approach to storytelling, drawing from her own life experiences to create meaningful narratives. Based in Los Angeles, she has long embraced writing as a creative outlet, later using it as a platform to share personal and narrative-driven work. Her work reflects a thoughtful balance between imagination and real-life inspiration. Her children’s book Hop’s Tales :The Kind Bunny was inspired by her journey as a mother and highlights the small yet powerful lessons that shape early development. Through her storytelling, Evelina emphasizes themes like kindness, empathy, and mindfulness, encouraging readers of all ages to connect with their emotions and the world around them. Her ability to infuse authenticity into her work makes her voice both relatable and impactful. Lori Keesey

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