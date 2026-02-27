Nutella Goes for Gold: The Giant Olympic Village Pump That Broke the Internet

Article continues below advertisement

Move over medal counts — the breakout star of the Olympics might just be a giant pump of Nutella. Inside the Milan-Cortina Olympic Village dining hall, a supersized dispenser shaped like an enormous Nutella jar became an unlikely viral sensation. Outfitted with a pump that pours a steady stream of hazelnut-chocolate spread, the catering-only contraption has been dubbed everything from the “Nutella Keg” to the “Nutella plug” by delighted athletes documenting Village life on TikTok.

The Sweetest Thing in the Village

Source: UNSPLASH Athletes dubbed the giant Nutella dispenser everything from 'Nutella Keg' to ‘Nutella Plug’ on social media.

The frenzy kicked off when American snowboarders began posting glimpses of the dining hall setup. U.S. snowboarder Hahna Norman shared a video tour where fans quickly zeroed in on the massive dispenser in the background. “wait close up on the nutella dispenser pleaseeeeee,” one commenter pleaded. Norman delivered, later captioning a clip of teammate Bea Kim pumping spread onto toast, “POV the Olympic dining hall has the nutella plug.”

Source: @hahna.boards/TIKTOK TikTok users joked they ‘regret not training harder to become an Olympian’ after seeing the giant Nutella dispenser.

Maddie Mastro called it the “Nutella Keg,” while Australian freeskier Daisy Thomas filmed herself topping a croissant with a glossy ribbon of chocolate-hazelnut goodness. Online, viewers spiraled. “2024: chocolate muffin. 2026: Nutella Keg,” one TikTok user joked. Another lamented, “now I really regret not training harder to become an olympian.” The dispenser itself is essentially a jumbo, buffet-service version of the classic jar, designed for food service and catering. While Nutella dispensers are available to vendors like hotels and cafeterias (with an application through parent company Ferrero), they’re not sold for everyday kitchen counters.

Fueling Gold-Medal Appetites

Source: MEGA The sugary spread felt less indulgent and more strategic for the high-endurance competitors.

If anyone can justify unlimited access to Nutella, it’s Olympic athletes. High-level endurance competitors like cross-country skiers can require up to 8,000 calories per day during peak training and competition. In that context, a pump of sugary spread feels less indulgent and more strategic. Nutella, famously born in Italy as a response to cocoa shortages during World War II, has long walked the line between treat and energy boost. And in a Village built to feed thousands of elite bodies, variety is key — from protein-rich dishes to carb-heavy staples and comfort foods that taste like home.

A Viral Moment With Bigger Implications

Source: MEGA The viral Nutella dispenser underscored how a small visual moment can dominate Olympic conversation.