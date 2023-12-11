O-1 Visa Expert Kelly Decsy: Unlocking the American Dream
Ever-evolving immigration laws can make the dream of living and working in the United States seem like navigating through an intricate and endless maze. However, for many individuals, this dream has been realized thanks to the unwavering dedication of O-1 visa expert Kelly Decsy. With a 99% approval rate in O-1s/b visas and the EB1a green card, Decsy's work revolves around one central goal: assisting people from diverse backgrounds to create their American dream.
From globally recognized influencers to groundbreaking cancer research scientists and startup CEOs to eminent musicians and actors, Decsy's clientele is as diverse as it is impressive. Her career is marked by countless stories of individuals realizing their aspirations on American soil.
Recent Updates in Immigration Law and Why They Matter
The US government recently introduced significant updates to the EB1a green card, specifically about what counts toward its criteria. While the base criteria remain unchanged, the range of what a USCIS officer can deem fitting these criteria has been broadened.
Of note is how these revisions are STEM-centric. However, the changes continue. Other professions, including influencers and film/TV professionals, are also set to benefit from this expansion. These updates alter the lens through which an officer reviews a case, enabling many past projects and accomplishments to meet the criteria. Similarly, a while ago, the O-1a visa underwent a STEM-focused revision, although on a smaller scale. But it is the EB1a's encompassing range – from STEM professionals to the entertainment and social media industry, artists, and more – that promises to be transformative.
Specifically, the USCIS has updated its definitions of usable evidence for its extraordinary ability green card. This covers various professions, including STEM, artists, influencers, startups, the entertainment industry, and athletes.
The Importance of Specialist Expertise
However, as with all legal processes, there is a caveat. The path to acquiring these visas and green cards is full of challenges. A recurring issue is individuals attempting to cut corners only to find themselves in a dilemma of immigration complications. Often, the misstep lies in not opting for a specialist.
As Decsy highlights, many immigration attorneys lack expertise in the O-1 visa. The distinction becomes clear when these attorneys do not delve deep into an individual's background or fail to understand the nuances of professions, especially newer ones like influencing. The consequences? A series of horror stories involving misguided applications and lost opportunities.
Decsy's advice is unequivocal: "If you want a specialty visa, go to a specialist." Knowledge, as she rightly points out, is power. Understanding how the visa elements relate to your professional title and having clarity on the requirements can simplify the visa acquisition process immensely. Unfortunately, available online information often falls short in specificity, making experts like Decsy invaluable.
Envisioning the Future
When asked about her future, Decsy's passion for her work is palpable. "I honestly see myself doing the same, as I truly love what I do – helping foreigners." Given the abundance of complexities of immigration law and the constant flux of changes, having experts like Kelly Decsy, who are not only deeply knowledgeable but also genuinely invested in their clients' dreams, is a game-changer. As laws and guidelines evolve, one thing remains constant: Kelly Decsy's commitment to helping individuals navigate their path to the American dream.