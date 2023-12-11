O-1 Visa Expert Kelly Decsy: Unlocking the American Dream

From globally recognized influencers to groundbreaking cancer research scientists and startup CEOs to eminent musicians and actors, Decsy's clientele is as diverse as it is impressive. Her career is marked by countless stories of individuals realizing their aspirations on American soil.

Ever-evolving immigration laws can make the dream of living and working in the United States seem like navigating through an intricate and endless maze. However, for many individuals, this dream has been realized thanks to the unwavering dedication of O-1 visa expert Kelly Decsy . With a 99% approval rate in O-1s/b visas and the EB1a green card, Decsy's work revolves around one central goal: assisting people from diverse backgrounds to create their American dream.

Recent Updates in Immigration Law and Why They Matter

The US government recently introduced significant updates to the EB1a green card, specifically about what counts toward its criteria. While the base criteria remain unchanged, the range of what a USCIS officer can deem fitting these criteria has been broadened.

Of note is how these revisions are STEM-centric. However, the changes continue. Other professions, including influencers and film/TV professionals, are also set to benefit from this expansion. These updates alter the lens through which an officer reviews a case, enabling many past projects and accomplishments to meet the criteria. Similarly, a while ago, the O-1a visa underwent a STEM-focused revision, although on a smaller scale. But it is the EB1a's encompassing range – from STEM professionals to the entertainment and social media industry, artists, and more – that promises to be transformative.

Specifically, the USCIS has updated its definitions of usable evidence for its extraordinary ability green card. This covers various professions, including STEM, artists, influencers, startups, the entertainment industry, and athletes.