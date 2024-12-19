Winter Fun Ahead! Ocean Casino Resort's Holiday Suite Is the Perfect Weekend Retreat for Couples, Friends and Families: Photos
Need a last-minute staycation? Late on booking your holiday plans? Look no further!
Ocean Casino Resort's holiday suites are the perfect sprinkle of festive cheer with easy access to all the fun. From now through January 6, 2025, a special floor is dedicated to making Christmas miracles come true!
With fine dining, a pool and spa, endless casino games, shopping and more — friends, family, couples and kids can find fun in Atlantic City, N.J., this season.
Keep scrolling to learn more about the perfect winter weekend.
Mean Green Suite
Don't let the grinch steal Christmas! Lucky guests have the opportunity to stay in Ocean Casino's exclusive Mean Green Suite this holiday season.
This iconic suite features "pops of chartreuse and forest green decor, a Christmas Tree, and holiday cheer that is sure to make your heart grow at least three sizes," the press release details.
Book today online at theoceanac.com.
Classic Holiday Suites
In addition to the Mean Green Suite, Ocean Casino Resort has dedicated an entire floor to the holidays!
With 19 cozy options of suites to choose from — including a One Bedroom Suite, Studio Suite, Social Suite, or a Blu Queen room — and 11 different rooms all filled with hot chocolate kits, holiday trees and other yuletide surprises, you don't want to miss this incredible opportunity!
Book today online at theoceanac.com.
Linguini by the Sea's Winter Wonderland
Now through December 30, Linguini by the Sea has transformed into a winter wonderland!
As the "premiere restaurant destination for a snowy escape, specialty cocktails, and curated seasonal menu specials" at Ocean, guests can either book an experience in the extra magical private dining room or opt to eat in the also-decorated main restaurant.
Jingle Bell Bar: A Holiday Pop-up Experience
1927 Lounge has transformed into the Jingle Bell Bar: A Holiday Pop-up Experience from now through Thursday, December 31.
With festive cocktails, nostalgic décor and themed entertainment meshed directly into the casino floor, what more can you ask for?
Amada's Latin Traditions New Year's Eve Dinner
Ring in the new year on Tuesday, December 31, at Amada with a $95-per person pre-fixed menu highlighting the delicious flavors of Latin cuisine.
Enter 2025 alongside friends and family while enjoying the vibes of live Latin holiday music as you savor the final moments of 2024!