Off Campus' Belmont Cameli Gushes Over His Costar Ella Bright After Squashing Feud Rumors: 'She's Fantastic'

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Off Campus star Belmont Cameli is making it clear that there is no bad blood between him and costar Ella Bright. The 28-year-old actor recently praised Bright, 19, who plays Hannah Wells opposite him in the Prime Video series. During an E! News interview on Saturday, September 12, the 28-year-old actor praised Bright, 19, who plays Hannah Wells opposite him in the Prime Video series.

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Source: MEGA Belmont Cameli praised Ella Bright for her performance as Hannah Wells in ‘Off Campus.’

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“Everything about Ella makes the perfect Hannah [Wells],” Cameli said of Bright, who stars opposite him in the Prime Video series. “I mean, she’s fantastic, she’s an incredible actress and she’s the best person for that character by far.” The comments come after Bright appeared to brush aside speculation that she and Cameli had fallen out. She recently included her costar in a photo dump from the cast’s time filming in Vancouver, Canada.

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Bright Includes Belmont in Photo Dump

Source: MEGA Ella Bright recently included Belmont Cameli in a photo dump from Vancouver.

On Monday, September 7, Bright shared a carousel of film photos featuring several of her castmates while production on Season 2 continued. "Film photos of one million different drinks 💜 #ilyvancouver," Bright captioned a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Monday, September 7. While Bright herself was not pictured with Cameli in the photos, the actor appeared alongside their fellow cast members Khobe Clarke, Mika Abdalla, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Stephen Kalyn. Fans were quick to notice Cameli’s appearance and took to the comments to react to the post. "To all the haters that say Belmont and Ella aren’t friends look at this post!!!" one user wrote, while a second added, "Thank you, Ella for proving the haters wrong and that you are all still close. I knew Belmont still hung out with you all." The online chatter began after fans noticed Cameli had removed several photos from his Instagram feed that featured Bright. The move quickly sparked speculation that the costars had experienced some kind of falling out.

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Fans Are Invested in Their Chemistry

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Source: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Fans began speculating about a feud after Belmont Cameli removed photos featuring Bright from Instagram.

The speculation has only added to the attention surrounding Cameli and Bright, whose characters have a romantic relationship on the show. Fans have become especially invested in their on-screen chemistry, with some hoping the connection could eventually turn into something more outside the series. For now, however, the costars appear to be putting those rumors to rest. Hours after Bright’s photo dump, she and Cameli appeared together in an update from the Off Campus set.

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@offcampusonprime Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli send kisses from the set of Off Campus. ♬ original sound - Off Campus Source: @OFFCAMPUSONPRIME/TIKTOK

The Costars Reunite for Season 2

Source: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO The two appeared together in a Season 2 update from the ‘Off Campus’ set.