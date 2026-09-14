Off Campus' Belmont Cameli Gushes Over His Costar Ella Bright After Squashing Feud Rumors: 'She's Fantastic'
Sept. 14 2026, Updated 11:31 a.m. ET
Off Campus star Belmont Cameli is making it clear that there is no bad blood between him and costar Ella Bright.
The 28-year-old actor recently praised Bright, 19, who plays Hannah Wells opposite him in the Prime Video series. During an E! News interview on Saturday, September 12, the 28-year-old actor praised Bright, 19, who plays Hannah Wells opposite him in the Prime Video series.
“Everything about Ella makes the perfect Hannah [Wells],” Cameli said of Bright, who stars opposite him in the Prime Video series. “I mean, she’s fantastic, she’s an incredible actress and she’s the best person for that character by far.”
The comments come after Bright appeared to brush aside speculation that she and Cameli had fallen out. She recently included her costar in a photo dump from the cast’s time filming in Vancouver, Canada.
Bright Includes Belmont in Photo Dump
On Monday, September 7, Bright shared a carousel of film photos featuring several of her castmates while production on Season 2 continued.
"Film photos of one million different drinks 💜 #ilyvancouver," Bright captioned a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Monday, September 7.
While Bright herself was not pictured with Cameli in the photos, the actor appeared alongside their fellow cast members Khobe Clarke, Mika Abdalla, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Stephen Kalyn.
Fans were quick to notice Cameli’s appearance and took to the comments to react to the post.
"To all the haters that say Belmont and Ella aren’t friends look at this post!!!" one user wrote, while a second added, "Thank you, Ella for proving the haters wrong and that you are all still close. I knew Belmont still hung out with you all."
The online chatter began after fans noticed Cameli had removed several photos from his Instagram feed that featured Bright. The move quickly sparked speculation that the costars had experienced some kind of falling out.
Fans Are Invested in Their Chemistry
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The speculation has only added to the attention surrounding Cameli and Bright, whose characters have a romantic relationship on the show.
Fans have become especially invested in their on-screen chemistry, with some hoping the connection could eventually turn into something more outside the series.
For now, however, the costars appear to be putting those rumors to rest.
Hours after Bright’s photo dump, she and Cameli appeared together in an update from the Off Campus set.
The Costars Reunite for Season 2
Bright and Cameli filmed a short video together on Tuesday, September 8, as they addressed the response to the show’s first season.
“Hi everyone, it’s Ella and Belmont from Off Campus,” Bright cheerfully introduced the Tuesday, September 8, video as her costar stood behind her.
“We just wanted to say that we’ve been so overwhelmed by the response to the first season," Cameli continued. "You guys made it what it is and we genuinely can’t thank you enough."
Bright then confirmed that production had resumed for the next installment.
She explained that the cast was back filming Season 2, adding, “We cannot wait for you to see what’s coming.”
Cameli and Bright ended the message on a playful note.
“Trust us, it’s going to be worth the wait,” she concluded, as they both blew kisses to the camera.