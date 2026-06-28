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'Off Campus' Star Belmont Cameli Defended After He Was Accused of Not Interacting With His Female Costars: 'Nothing Weird'

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Source: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Amazon

Belmont Cameli stars in 'Off Campus' as Garrett Graham.

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June 28 2026, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

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Off Campus star Belmont Cameli was accused of not interacting with his female costars, Ella Bright and Mika Abdalla, during Amazon Prime Video’s Obsessed Fest event held in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 27.

According to a TikTok video, the actor, 28, appeared to refuse touching his castmates during a red carpet session and reportedly left the bash two hours earlier.

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A Video Surfaced on TikTok Showing Belmont Cameli at the Prime Event

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Source: @zaddyolympics/TikTok

'Off Campus' star Belmont Cameli was accused of not interacting with his female costars during a recent Amazon Prime Video event.

Cameli seemed to keep his distance from Bright, 19, and Abdalla, 26, while photographers snapped their photo.

Commenters also noticed his seemingly odd behavior and believed "the fame got to his head" as he looked "unprofessional."

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Fans Were Not Happy With Belmont Cameli's Behavior

image of off campus
Source: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Amazon

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli spoke onstage during Prime's inaugural Obsessed Fest event on June 27.

"Po‍or el‍la a‍nd mi‍ka be‍ing tre‍ated li‍ke tha‍t..." someone mentioned in the comments section, with another person penning: "This is weird because when the show came out he was the opposite whilst still remaining respectful."

"His vibe seemed super off from all the footage they have shown. It’s kinda sad," one user noted.

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image of off campus
Source: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Amazon

Belmont Cameli and costar Stephen Kalyn smiled together on the red carpet during the Amazon bash.

"Considering these aren’t strangers, this is weird," a person wrote, with someone else saying: "I’m glad everyone else seems to be having a good time! I felt like from everything I saw, Belmont didn’t want to be there."

However, some fans came to Cameli's defense and took to X to share with the Off Campus fandom why the Along for the Ride actor probably acted the way he did.

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image of off campus
Source: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Amazon

'Off Campus' dropped on Amazon Prime Video last month.

"I do think, obviously they were told to stay in those pairs for a reason. And, I know that they were being called over for different interviews," one user explained on social media.

"Still, Belmont acted distant from them, and the fact that he wasn’t with them at the after event plus everything we’ve seen these weeks is just off putting," they added. "Hope we get a better Belmont today."

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Other Fans Supported Belmont Cameli's Conduct

image of off campus
Source: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Amazon

'Off Campus' has been renewed for a second season.

The person also attached a screenshot of a text exchanged where it was noted that Amazon grouped the male and female stars separately for the event to do their press.

"They were all so lovely," one text said. "Nothing weird! People are reading into it!!!" Another X user suggested Cameli "could be going through something difficult in his life?"

"I don't know, although that wouldn't be an excuse, but you never know," the person then wondered.

Off Campus premiered this past May on Amazon Prime Video and follows the romantic misadventures of four friends who play hockey while attending college at the fictional Briar University.

Cameli stars as Garrett Graham, a junior who serves as captain of the Briar University hockey team.

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