'Off Campus' Star Belmont Cameli Defended After He Was Accused of Not Interacting With His Female Costars: 'Nothing Weird'

Article continues below advertisement

Off Campus star Belmont Cameli was accused of not interacting with his female costars, Ella Bright and Mika Abdalla, during Amazon Prime Video’s Obsessed Fest event held in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 27. According to a TikTok video, the actor, 28, appeared to refuse touching his castmates during a red carpet session and reportedly left the bash two hours earlier.

Article continues below advertisement

A Video Surfaced on TikTok Showing Belmont Cameli at the Prime Event

Cameli seemed to keep his distance from Bright, 19, and Abdalla, 26, while photographers snapped their photo. Commenters also noticed his seemingly odd behavior and believed "the fame got to his head" as he looked "unprofessional."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Were Not Happy With Belmont Cameli's Behavior

Source: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Amazon Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli spoke onstage during Prime's inaugural Obsessed Fest event on June 27.

"Po‍or el‍la a‍nd mi‍ka be‍ing tre‍ated li‍ke tha‍t..." someone mentioned in the comments section, with another person penning: "This is weird because when the show came out he was the opposite whilst still remaining respectful." "His vibe seemed super off from all the footage they have shown. It’s kinda sad," one user noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Amazon Belmont Cameli and costar Stephen Kalyn smiled together on the red carpet during the Amazon bash.

"Considering these aren’t strangers, this is weird," a person wrote, with someone else saying: "I’m glad everyone else seems to be having a good time! I felt like from everything I saw, Belmont didn’t want to be there." However, some fans came to Cameli's defense and took to X to share with the Off Campus fandom why the Along for the Ride actor probably acted the way he did.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Amazon 'Off Campus' dropped on Amazon Prime Video last month.

"I do think, obviously they were told to stay in those pairs for a reason. And, I know that they were being called over for different interviews," one user explained on social media. "Still, Belmont acted distant from them, and the fact that he wasn’t with them at the after event plus everything we’ve seen these weeks is just off putting," they added. "Hope we get a better Belmont today."

Article continues below advertisement

Other Fans Supported Belmont Cameli's Conduct

Source: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Amazon 'Off Campus' has been renewed for a second season.