'Off Campus' Star Belmont Cameli Admits There's a 'Real Venom' to Fandom Amid Ella Bright Feud Rumors

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Belmont Cameli has finally entered the chat after widespread speculation that he was feuding with his Off Campus costar Ella Bright. "Being an actor, everybody has something to say about your performance, but then they also have everything to say about what’s happening in your personal life, too," Cameli, 28, said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday, September 10.

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Belmont Cameli Sparked Feud Rumors With Ella Bright Last Month

Source: @QUAKERRAINA/INSTAGRAM ;MEGA ; @ELLABRIGHT/INSTAGRAM 'Off Campus' premiered on Prime Video in May.

Cameli made headlines in late August when eagle-eyed fans noticed that he scrubbed several photos from his Instagram feed, specifically snapshots that included Bright, 19, who plays his love interest on the show. Fans immediately speculated that things had turned rocky between them, having become especially invested in their onscreen connection. Many hoped their chemistry would translate into real life despite Cameli's relationship with his girlfriend of more than a year, Raina Morris.

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Belmont Cameli Called the Attention into His Personal Life 'Strange'

Source: MEGA ; @ELLABRIGHT/INSTAGRAM Belmont Cameli said there was a 'real venom' how public figures are put 'under microscopes.'

Cameli described the attention to his personal life as "all new and kind of strange." "Look, if you’re a fan of the show — the thing that I’m so proud of and pour my heart and soul into — then that’s f------awesome," he told the outlet. "But the way our show popped, there’s another level to fandom these days, especially with the internet." The Prime Video star said it was a "real venom" that the lives of public figures were "put under microscopes."

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'Constantly Observed'

Source: MEGA Belmont Cameli said he was very 'protective' of the choices he makes.

"You feel constantly observed. .. I’ve been pretty good with handling that," the actor continued. "You can say whatever you want about me or people in my life, but it’s not going to affect me because I’m fully aware of what my reality looks like and feels like." Cameli called the "mean things" that people had to say about him "just noise," adding, "I’m really protective of making sure that the choices I make, the things that I do and the people I surround myself with are things that serve me."

Raina Morris Called Out 'Off Campus Fans'

Source: @QUAKERRAINA/INSTAGRAM Raina Morris ripped 'Off Campus' fans for reaching out to her family in July.