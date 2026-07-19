Who Is Belmont Cameli's Girlfriend? 5 Things to Know About Raina Morris
July 19 2026, Published 6:33 a.m. ET
Off Campus star Belmont Cameli is off the market.
The 28-year-old actor and his girlfriend, Raina Morris, are both gaining attention as Cameli's fame grows. Although they have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, they have occasionally offered glimpses into their romance.
Scroll down to learn more about Morris and her relationship with Cameli.
Raina Morris Is From Oregon
Born on July 17, Morris was raised in Portland, Ore. While studying health science at Northeastern University in Boston, she "definitely got jealous" of her close friends who went to other schools as they were "super involved in their comedy scene."
She told Crybaby Press, "But I never found the comedy scene at my school. I got more involved in the comedy community as a person who loves watching. Especially in the summer, I would watch stand up at clubs a lot."
Morris is now based in Los Angeles.
Raina Morris Works as a TV Writer
According to Morris, she has always loved TV and has always wanted to be a TV writer.
"It's been a running joke, the last couple years of college— I wasn't going to do science, but I had to finish," she shared in the same interview with Crybaby Press. "Writing jokes has always been really fun for me. That's such a boring take."
After moving to the City of Angels, she began earning writing credits on several shows, including Emily in Paris, Neon and Schmigadoon!, per her IMDb page.
Raina Morris and Belmont Cameli Have Been Dating for More Than a Year
- Belmont Cameli's Girlfriend Raina Morris Responds to Allegations of 'Strict' Rules for 'Off Campus' Star
- Off Campus' Ella Bright Reveals Why She'd Never Date Her Hunky Costar Belmont Cameli
- 'Off Campus' Star Belmont Cameli Defended After He Was Accused of Not Interacting With His Female Costars: 'Nothing Weird'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While it remains unknown how and when Morris and Cameli first crossed paths, they have been together for more than a year. The Along for the Ride actor went Instagram official with their relationship in March 2025, adding a Polaroid snap featuring the TV writer.
Raina Morris and Belmont Cameli Have Attended Public Events Together
Morris and Cameli have made several public appearances together since beginning their relationship.
In March 2025, the couple looked smitten while attending the New York City premiere of Cameli's film The Alto Knights. One month later, they stepped out together again for the Los Angeles premiere of Off Campus.
As Cameli's fame continues to rise, Morris urged fans to respect her family's privacy.
"If you are a fan of my boyfriend: Yay!" she shared on her Instagram Stories on July 14. "Please stop messaging my family members. They are so confused. Write it in your diary and then go on a walk instead! Love u."
In a follow-up post, she shared a meme featuring Gillian Jacobs' character from Community. Referencing the line, "I can excuse racism, but I draw the line at animal cruelty," Morris wrote, "I can excuse racism, but I draw the line at DMing my distant cousins."
Raina Morris Responded to Claims She Created 'Strict Rules' for Belmont Cameli
After Cameli was accused of refusing to interact with his female Off Campus costars, Morris addressed the speculation she sets "strict" boundaries around her boyfriend's onscreen romances.
"Strictly business," she playfully shared on Instagram.
The carousel also included an image of the couple with the text, "strict lovers."