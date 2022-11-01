Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead At 28

The Houston Police Department received a call about a man who had been shot in or around the head at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m.

Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.

In footage obtained by the news publication, Quavo — who was not injured during the altercation — hovered over his nephew was blood pooled around Takeoff's body.

Individuals at the scene originally tried to move his body, but put him back down as Quavo, 31, cried for help. Two other victims suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital in private vehicles, however, it is currently unclear what their conditions are at this time.