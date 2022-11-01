Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead At 28
The Houston Police Department received a call about a man who had been shot in or around the head at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m.
Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.
In footage obtained by the news publication, Quavo — who was not injured during the altercation — hovered over his nephew was blood pooled around Takeoff's body.
Individuals at the scene originally tried to move his body, but put him back down as Quavo, 31, cried for help. Two other victims suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital in private vehicles, however, it is currently unclear what their conditions are at this time.
Takeoff took to his Instagram Story just moments before the fatal incident with a solo shot of him smoking outside of what appears to be the scene of the crime.
The heartbreaking news hit close to home for many, as rapper PnB Rock was also recently shot and killed after his location was posted to social media just last month.
The talented rapper — born Kirshnik Khari Ball — made up one-third of the award-winning trio, Migos, alongside his uncle, Quavo, and cousin Offset.
Quevo and Takeoff had recently released a project as dynamic duo "Unc & Phew," and had just dropped their latest music video, "Messy," on Monday, October 31, just hours before the shooting.
Friends and fans of Takeoff quickly filled his latest comments section in disbelief of the devasting tragedy.
"Bro you was so laid back gang you didn’t deserve none of that bro 💔💔💔 I just talked to you bro. That shit hurt," wrote fellow famed rapper Almighty Jay of the 28-year-old's death, while hip hop dancer and actor Kida The Great stated, "Please god don’t be real."
Other renowned rappers, including Lil Pump, continued to grieve on Takeoff's social media page, stating "God plz tell me this ain’t true 💔," while YouTuber Adin Ross wrote, "praying to god it’s not true bro. Please don’t let it be true 🙏."