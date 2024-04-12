7 of O.J. Simpson's Biggest Scandals: From the 1994 Murder Trial to His 9-Year Jail Sentence

On June 12, 1994, O.J. Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman were found dead. The autopsy determined Nicole suffered from multiple stab wounds to the neck and scalp and a slit in her throat.

The murders happened when Ronald went to her home following a family dinner at a Los Angeles restaurant where he was working as a waiter. He brought Nicole's mother's glasses to her since she left them behind.

A few hours later, their bodies were found on the property, along with a single glove with blood stains. A second glove was found at the scene afterward.

O.J. was not in the area then, but reports said he took a red-eye flight to Chicago for a celebrity golf tournament.

According to CBS News, a flight attendant on American Airlines flight 390, where he boarded, saw the athlete keeping his hand inside a duffel bag "as if he was concealing something."