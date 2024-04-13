Where Are O.J. Simpson's Kids Today? Everything To Know About Arnelle, Jason, Sydney and Justin
Arnelle Simpson
O.J. Simpson welcomed his first child, Arnelle Simpson, with Marguerite L. Whitley on December 4, 1968.
Arnelle appeared before the court during O.J.'s 1994 trial and testified that the patriarch was "emotional, distraught and out of control" when he found out about Nicole Brown Simpson's death.
She also spoke during O.J.'s parole hearing.
"We just want him to come home," she said, per ABC News. "This has been really, truly hard… I know that he is remorseful."
According to Newsweek, Arnelle launched the since-defunct company Justin Communications.
Jason Simpson
O.J. and Marguerite's second child, Jason Simpson, was born in 1970.
In 2016, The Los Angeles Times reported that he had been working as a chef at St. Cecilia, an Atlanta restaurant. The Charleston Wine + Food Festival website also showed his profile, noting he worked as an executive chef at Golden Eagle and Muchacho in Atlanta.
Aaren Simpson
Aaren Simpson was born in 1977. But only one month before her what would have been 2nd birthday, she died after accidentally drowning in a pool.
Sydney Brooke Simpson
O.J. had his first daughter, Sydney Brooke Simpson, with Nicole Brown Simpson in 1985.
She moved to Florida and graduated from Boston University with a degree in sociology in 2010.
The Tampa Bay Times said in April 2016 she was working in real estate and had created her own business, Simpsy Properties LLC.
Justin Ryan Simpson
Justin Ryan Simpson, born in 1988, told the Tampa Bay Times he was working in real estate. His Zillow profile also shared more details about his current job.
"Justin has seen a diverse spectrum of markets from Los Angeles to Chicago, Miami and Atlanta. Having spent years in multi-family renovation and income properties, Justin has turned his focus to helping others succeed as he has," the page description read.
It continued: "Having a family immersed in hospitality, Justin sets himself apart by dominating customer service and his communication/negotiation skills give his clients the competitive edge."
Justin resides in St. Petesburg, Fla., saying it is "a great place to live."
In February 2022, he confirmed he was expecting a child with his partner.