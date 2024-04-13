OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > O.J. Simpson
OK LogoPHOTOS

Where Are O.J. Simpson's Kids Today? Everything To Know About Arnelle, Jason, Sydney and Justin

where are oj simpsons kids now
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 13 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Arnelle Simpson

arnelle simpson
Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson was 21 when he had his first child.

O.J. Simpson welcomed his first child, Arnelle Simpson, with Marguerite L. Whitley on December 4, 1968.

Arnelle appeared before the court during O.J.'s 1994 trial and testified that the patriarch was "emotional, distraught and out of control" when he found out about Nicole Brown Simpson's death.

She also spoke during O.J.'s parole hearing.

"We just want him to come home," she said, per ABC News. "This has been really, truly hard… I know that he is remorseful."

According to Newsweek, Arnelle launched the since-defunct company Justin Communications.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Simpson

jason simpson
Source: MEGA

Jason Simpson was at O.J. Simpson's Brentwood home after the infamous 1994 car chase.

O.J. and Marguerite's second child, Jason Simpson, was born in 1970.

In 2016, The Los Angeles Times reported that he had been working as a chef at St. Cecilia, an Atlanta restaurant. The Charleston Wine + Food Festival website also showed his profile, noting he worked as an executive chef at Golden Eagle and Muchacho in Atlanta.

Aaren Simpson

aaren simpson
Source: MEGA

Aaren Simpson was O.J. Simpson and Marguerite Whitley’s youngest child.

MORE ON:
O.J. Simpson

Aaren Simpson was born in 1977. But only one month before her what would have been 2nd birthday, she died after accidentally drowning in a pool.

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Brooke Simpson

sydney brooke simpson
Source: MEGA

Sydney Brooke Simpson was 8 years old when the 1994 murders happened.

O.J. had his first daughter, Sydney Brooke Simpson, with Nicole Brown Simpson in 1985.

She moved to Florida and graduated from Boston University with a degree in sociology in 2010.

The Tampa Bay Times said in April 2016 she was working in real estate and had created her own business, Simpsy Properties LLC.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Ryan Simpson

justin ryan simpson
Source: MEGA

Justin and Sydney Simpson stayed with their grandparents during O.J. Simpson's trial.

Justin Ryan Simpson, born in 1988, told the Tampa Bay Times he was working in real estate. His Zillow profile also shared more details about his current job.

"Justin has seen a diverse spectrum of markets from Los Angeles to Chicago, Miami and Atlanta. Having spent years in multi-family renovation and income properties, Justin has turned his focus to helping others succeed as he has," the page description read.

It continued: "Having a family immersed in hospitality, Justin sets himself apart by dominating customer service and his communication/negotiation skills give his clients the competitive edge."

Justin resides in St. Petesburg, Fla., saying it is "a great place to live."

In February 2022, he confirmed he was expecting a child with his partner.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.