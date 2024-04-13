Where Are O.J. Simpson's Kids Today? Everything To Know About Arnelle, Jason, Sydney and Justin

O.J. Simpson welcomed his first child, Arnelle Simpson, with Marguerite L. Whitley on December 4, 1968.

Arnelle appeared before the court during O.J.'s 1994 trial and testified that the patriarch was "emotional, distraught and out of control" when he found out about Nicole Brown Simpson's death.

She also spoke during O.J.'s parole hearing.

"We just want him to come home," she said, per ABC News. "This has been really, truly hard… I know that he is remorseful."

According to Newsweek, Arnelle launched the since-defunct company Justin Communications.