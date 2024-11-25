or
HOT PICS! Teresa Giudice and Aaron Paul at Papi Steak in Las Vegas; Darren Barnet, Steve Aoki and Shaun White at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Source: World Red Eye;Steven Blanco
Nov. 25 2024, Published 3:04 p.m. ET

OK! Celeb Photos: Scroll Down To See what all your favorite celebs are up to this Fall!

Source: World Red Eye

Teresa Giudice and Family with Aaron Paul at Papi Steak at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Nov. 22 2024

Source: Steven Blanco

Darren Barnet, Steve Aoki and Shaun White toast to the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend with PATRÓN Tequila on Saturday, Nov. 22

Diplo at the exclusive pop-up experience of Lenox Room powered by Off-Grid and Haute Living during Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Source: @markmediana/instagram
Evian Global Brand Ambassador Frances Tiafoe stops by evian’s Club Hydration in the Paddock during Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Source: Estée Lauder

Keke Palmer On Set of Estée Lauder’s Game Day Your Way Campaign.

Source: Race Service for Heineken

Brandon Sklenar joins Heineken at the 2024 Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 23, 2024 while wearing a limited edition racing jacket made in collaboration with Race Service, which will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to charity.

Source: Courtyard by Marriott

Jason Kelce hosts Sunday Fun-Day rooftop party with Marriott Bonvoy Members at the Courtyard Los Angeles Monterey Park on November 24, 2024.

