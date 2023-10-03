OK Magazine
HOT PICS! - Jon Hamm, Dakota Fanning & more Celebs Flock to 'Sphere' Opening at The Venetian in Vegas; Jake Paul Hits Up E11EVEN Miami

Source: mega;ADINAYEV
Oct. 3 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Source: MS/Sphere Entertainment

Dakota Fanning attends the opening of Sphere at 'The Venetian' in Las Vegas on September 29th, 2023 where U2 opened the new arena.

Source: fox's kitchen nightmares

Chuck Liddell had his game face on as he attended FOX’s Kitchen Nightmares "Rage Room” pop-up at Valley Smash 818 in Los Angeles, CA over the weekend… Make sure to tune into Kitchen Nightmares - Which airs Mondays at 8:00PM ET/PT on FOX!

Source: BFA

Becca Tilley & Tay Lautner celebrate Neil Lane’s latest collection, Neil Lane Artistry, available exclusively at KAY Jewelers, with luxury launch event in Los Angeles on September 28th 2023.

Source: ADINAYEV

Jake Paul and Swae Lee catch up at E11EVEN Miami on September 29, 2023. Earlier in the evening, the professional boxer and social media personality dined at Giselle, the restaurant on the rooftop of the ultraclub.

Source: Michael Simon

Jets owner Suzanne Johnson and The Voice’s Carson Daly give anthem singer Leila Pari rave reviews.

Source: Britt Benton

Mario Lopez plays Laffy Taffy’s new card game The Last Laff with his family to celebrate National Family Game Night on Sept. 28.

Source: playboy

Playboy’s Select Top-Preforming Creators Sizzle in Bahamas Photoshoot

