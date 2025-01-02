HOT PICS! Cardi B Rings in 2025 at E11EVEN Miami; Lionel Richie Perform's NYE Celebration Show at Atlantis Dubai
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month celebrating the new year of 2025!
Atlantis Dubai kicked off an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration with a star-studded performance by four-time Grammy Award winner, Lionel Richie! Guests were mesmerized with a live performance by Richie, where he helped welcome Dubai — and guests from around the world — into 2025 with his timeless hits, creating an electrifying atmosphere that resonated throughout The Palm Jumeirah.The vibrant spectacle, synchronized with a dynamic fireworks display, provided a stunning visual feast that left guests in awe as the clock struck midnight in Dubai!
Cardi B stuns on the E11EVEN Miami red carpet on New Year’s Eve before leading the countdown to 2025 and performing for the crowd.
Central Cee and Shakira at Calvin Harris' Poolside Performance in The Fontainebleau Miami Beach on New Years Eve.
It was a real baddie affair at LIV Miami! GloRilla and Sexyy Red took over LIV Miami on New Year’s Day to set the tone for the year. They performed their hit song, “Whatchu Know About Me” for the crowd.
The Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira and Pauldine France at the “Amafrobeat: The Amapiano & Afrobeats Experience,” presented by Unik Ernest of Culturin held at Casa Matilda Miami Beach.
Digital Influencer Jaden Hossler was spotted at La Bohème, West Hollywood on December 20th, 2024.
American Academy Award-winning actress, Brie Larson, was spotted wearing the Lydia Sweater and Poplin Chloe Pants, by the celeb-loved luxury sleepwear and loungewear brand, LAKE Pajamas in an Instagram post.
Anyma joins Tiësto at LIV Las Vegas for surprise performance, December 31, 2024.