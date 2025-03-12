HOT PICS! Original RHONY Stars Reunite at Sandals Resorts’ 'Made of Caribbean' Global Brand Campaign Launch Party, Newly Single Matt James Also Attends Sandals Event in NYC
On Tuesday, March 11th, Sandals Resorts celebrated the launch of its global brand campaign, “Made of Caribbean,” with an exclusive launch party at Hall des Lumières in New York City. Original RHONY stars Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley had an impromptu housewives reunion and posed together on the red carpet. Ex RHONY housewife Carole Radziwill was also in attendance at the party.
Greg Calejo, Carole Radziwill and newly single 'The Bachelor' star Matt James celebrated the Sandals Resorts’ “Made of Caribbean” Global Brand Campaign Launch Party in NYC, where guests indulged in island-inspired cocktails and canapés while listening to a live DJ set by Zuri Marley and vibrant Caribbean Carnival dancers entertained the crowd.
Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley hit the dance floor to celebrate the Sandals Resorts’ “Made of Caribbean” Global Brand Campaign Launch Party in NYC. Drawing from the dynamic colors of the Caribbean, illuminated projections immersed guests in a 360° experiencewhile listening to a live DJ set by Zuri Marley and vibrant Caribbean Carnival dancers.
Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval kept his cool as he attended celebrity jewelry designer Kyle Chan’s “Diamond Disco” Birthday Extravaganza at Beaches Tropicana, where Chan’s Gold Bar Diamond Edition Whiskey cocktails were flowing in West Hollywood, CA last weekend.
Fresh off her nomination for Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year, world champion gymnast Simone Biles was spotted vacationing at The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas. Yesterday, Simone and her group of girlfriends checked out of the luxury, all-suite tower following a weekend lounging at the adults-only Cove Pool, jet-skiing on the crystal blue waters of the Bahamas, and a day on a private yacht.
Remi Bader rang in her 30th birthday at chic NYC hotspot Chelsea Living Room on Saturday March 8. The Burlesque themed party included cage performances with Burlesque performers, a caviar and champagne entrance, late night Popeyes and Chelsea Living Room’s signature caviar mozzarella sticks. The TikTok star celebrated with a star-studded group of guests including SI Swimsuit model Camilla Kostek, actor Nick Barrotta, and The Bachelor alumn Kelley Flanagan and a surprise performance by rapper 50 Cent!
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin walk the red carpet at the grand opening of Planet Hollywood NYC the next generation.