or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos
OK LogoPHOTOS

HOT PICS! Original RHONY Stars Reunite at Sandals Resorts’ 'Made of Caribbean' Global Brand Campaign Launch Party, Newly Single Matt James Also Attends Sandals Event in NYC

hot pics okmagazine march pp
Source: Ben Rosser - BFA
By:

March 12 2025, Published 2:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this spring!

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement
kelly dorina luann
Source: Ben Rosser - BFA

On Tuesday, March 11th, Sandals Resorts celebrated the launch of its global brand campaign, “Made of Caribbean,” with an exclusive launch party at Hall des Lumières in New York City. Original RHONY stars Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley had an impromptu housewives reunion and posed together on the red carpet. Ex RHONY housewife Carole Radziwill was also in attendance at the party.

Article continues below advertisement
greg carol mattjames
Source: Ben Rosser - BFA

Greg Calejo, Carole Radziwill and newly single 'The Bachelor' star Matt James celebrated the Sandals Resorts’ “Made of Caribbean” Global Brand Campaign Launch Party in NYC, where guests indulged in island-inspired cocktails and canapés while listening to a live DJ set by Zuri Marley and vibrant Caribbean Carnival dancers entertained the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement
luanndelesseps dorinda medley
Source: Ben Rosser - BFA

Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley hit the dance floor to celebrate the Sandals Resorts’ “Made of Caribbean” Global Brand Campaign Launch Party in NYC. Drawing from the dynamic colors of the Caribbean, illuminated projections immersed guests in a 360° experiencewhile listening to a live DJ set by Zuri Marley and vibrant Caribbean Carnival dancers.

MORE ON:
PHOTOS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
tomsandoval

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval kept his cool as he attended celebrity jewelry designer Kyle Chan’s “Diamond Disco” Birthday Extravaganza at Beaches Tropicana, where Chan’s Gold Bar Diamond Edition Whiskey cocktails were flowing in West Hollywood, CA last weekend.

Article continues below advertisement
simonebiles
Source: @simonebiles/instagram

Fresh off her nomination for Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year, world champion gymnast Simone Biles was spotted vacationing at The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas. Yesterday, Simone and her group of girlfriends checked out of the luxury, all-suite tower following a weekend lounging at the adults-only Cove Pool, jet-skiing on the crystal blue waters of the Bahamas, and a day on a private yacht.

Article continues below advertisement
cent
Source: Setor Tiskudo

Remi Bader rang in her 30th birthday at chic NYC hotspot Chelsea Living Room on Saturday March 8. The Burlesque themed party included cage performances with Burlesque performers, a caviar and champagne entrance, late night Popeyes and Chelsea Living Room’s signature caviar mozzarella sticks. The TikTok star celebrated with a star-studded group of guests including SI Swimsuit model Camilla Kostek, actor Nick Barrotta, and The Bachelor alumn Kelley Flanagan and a surprise performance by rapper 50 Cent!

hp
Source: BFA Breanna Johnson

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin walk the red carpet at the grand opening of Planet Hollywood NYC the next generation.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.