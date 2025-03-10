HOT PICS! Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough at Snow League launch in Aspen; Jenna Ortega Hits The Red Carpet at SXSW in Austin
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down to See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Spring!
Casamigos continued its partnership with Sports Illustrated and house of friend Shaun White for the launch of Snow League, the first ever professional snowboarding league. Guests including Nina Dobrev, J Balvin, Julianne Hough, Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry and more enjoyed chilled shots from a custom Casamigos Ice luge served three specialty cocktails for the event
To mark National Meatball Day on Sunday, March 9th, Rosanna Scotto from Scotto by Fresco restaurant shared exclusively with OK! what defines the ideal meatball. "At Fresco by Scotto, our meatballs are a cherished tradition from my mother, Marion Scotto. They're crafted using pure beef and feature a blend of three cheeses nestled within. Instead of frying, we opt to bake them, resulting in a perfect texture—crispy exterior, tender and gooey interior. Our meatballs truly melt in your mouth with their irresistible deliciousness!"
Miami HEAT star Kevin Love and model Kate Love together with Maple Hospitality Group Partner Chef Danny Grant hosted a special dinner at Maple & Ash Miami on March 9, 2025 that raised $500,000 for mental health through the Kevin Love Fund.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Shark Tank co-stars, Kendra Scott and Daymond John, host an International Women's Day panel in support of Kendra Scott Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute at Kendra Scott Flagship in Austin, Texas.
Jenna Ortega lit up the red carpet at the Death of a Unicorn premiere at SXSW on Saturday 8th March, accessorized in Kendra Scott jewelry.
Kenan Thompson teams up with Cascade to launch New & Improved Cascade Platinum Plus with a hilarious, horror-style video highlighting the dish dread that comes with leveling up in the kitchen. The video shows how New & Improved Cascade Platinum Plus can give you back time to do whatever you want - in Kenan’s case, getting to enjoy his book club with friends.
Ice Spice at the Coperni show during Paris Fashion Week in her new Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Limited Edition AI glasses.