HOT PICS! Rita Ora crushes on Poppi at Pride Dinner in Hollywood; John Legend performs for Cannes Lions Spotify Event in France

hot pics june pp
Source: Bobby Rachpoot
By:

Jun. 17 2024, Published 5:23 p.m. ET

Scroll down to see al the hottest pics of your favorite celebs...and see where they have been spotted around town this Summer!

rita orajpog
Source: Bobby Rachpoot

Rita Ora crushes on poppi’s new Orange Cream flavor at Vas Morgan’s We Matter Pride Dinner at Private Residence in Hollywood.

johlegend
Source: getty
huck kylie kelce
Source: Michael Simon/Getty Images

Kylie Kelce and children show off their newly-created HP Print Pals printable puppets at the Eagles Autism Foundation sensory room in Philadelphia, PA on June 12th 2024.

huck ginger zee
Source: Bill Davila

FDNY Chief Fire Marshall Daniel E. Flynn, host Ginger Zee, and Belfor CEO Sheldon Yellen celebrated the upcoming 6th season of ABC/Hearst Media Production Group's series Hearts of Heroes in NYC on June 13, 2024

