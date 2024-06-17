Home > Photos PHOTOS HOT PICS! Rita Ora crushes on Poppi at Pride Dinner in Hollywood; John Legend performs for Cannes Lions Spotify Event in France Source: Bobby Rachpoot

Scroll down to see al the hottest pics of your favorite celebs...and see where they have been spotted around town this Summer!

Source: Bobby Rachpoot

Rita Ora crushes on poppi’s new Orange Cream flavor at Vas Morgan’s We Matter Pride Dinner at Private Residence in Hollywood.

Source: getty

Source: Michael Simon/Getty Images

Kylie Kelce and children show off their newly-created HP Print Pals printable puppets at the Eagles Autism Foundation sensory room in Philadelphia, PA on June 12th 2024.

Source: Bill Davila

FDNY Chief Fire Marshall Daniel E. Flynn, host Ginger Zee, and Belfor CEO Sheldon Yellen celebrated the upcoming 6th season of ABC/Hearst Media Production Group's series Hearts of Heroes in NYC on June 13, 2024